Where To Find Some Of The Best Prime Rib In Florida, According To Diners
No matter where in America you live, you're likely not far from a chef-approved delectable prime rib, whether that's New York-based, Michelin-starred 4 Charles Prime Rib or Oklahoma's Cattlemen's Steakhouse. As for Floridians, many believe The Ravenous Pig restaurant has the best prime rib in the state.
Located in Winter Park, The Ravenous Pig is a restaurant, beer garden, and brewery — and the outpost cooks a slab of beef worth splurging on, according to diners. The grilled prime ribeye cap comes slathered in an herbaceous chimichurri marinade. It's available in 13-, 18-, and 22-ounce cuts, ranging from $85 to $145. The prime rib is also featured in the brunch menu's prime rib hash, complete with golden beets, potatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onion sauce, and a fried egg.
Fans can't get enough. "I ordered the prime rib ... great crust on the outside, was moist and tender. Incredibly well-flavored. Thick and all-around a solid piece of meat ... The flavors and sauces were so good," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "I ordered the prime rib and grilled broccolini ... The flavors were amazing and complex," said a TripAdvisor reviewer. "I had prime rib that was three inches thick, perfectly rare and gently warm and done to perfection!" asserted another.
The Ravenous Pig's chefs and prime rib are worth the hype
Florida's seafood restaurants steal the spotlight, but The Ravenous Pig proves the Sunshine State has good beef. The restaurant's founders, locals James and Julie Petrakis, met at culinary school and eventually opened The Ravenous Pig in 2007. The James Beard Foundation named them semi-finalists for Best Chef-South for seven consecutive years. The resto also received a Michelin Bib Gourmand designation from 2022 to 2024.
Prime rib is one of the eatery's butcher cuts, meaning supply is limited and ever-changing. Once you ensure it's in stock, there are plenty of pairings. Consider unique vegetable sides, ranging from charred red cabbage with breadcrumbs to miso-butter spring onions to charred okra in spicy tomato sauce. The salads will complement it too, as would house-made ciabatta with truffle oil.
Of course, there are some dissenting reviews about The Ravenous Pig's prime rib, mostly concerning price and texture. "The prime rib did have great flavor and was a very decent size. Unfortunately ... had tons of fat," one Yelp reviewer wrote. "The prime rib [was] seasoned well and tasted amazing ... [but] the food is very expensive," another added. "My husband ordered the prime rib, which he said was decent ... super pricey," wrote a third. "The prime rib was 90% fat and was pretty much raw," lamented another.