Where To Find Some Of The Best Prime Rib In Florida, According To Diners

No matter where in America you live, you're likely not far from a chef-approved delectable prime rib, whether that's New York-based, Michelin-starred 4 Charles Prime Rib or Oklahoma's Cattlemen's Steakhouse. As for Floridians, many believe The Ravenous Pig restaurant has the best prime rib in the state.

Located in Winter Park, The Ravenous Pig is a restaurant, beer garden, and brewery — and the outpost cooks a slab of beef worth splurging on, according to diners. The grilled prime ribeye cap comes slathered in an herbaceous chimichurri marinade. It's available in 13-, 18-, and 22-ounce cuts, ranging from $85 to $145. The prime rib is also featured in the brunch menu's prime rib hash, complete with golden beets, potatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onion sauce, and a fried egg.

Fans can't get enough. "I ordered the prime rib ... great crust on the outside, was moist and tender. Incredibly well-flavored. Thick and all-around a solid piece of meat ... The flavors and sauces were so good," wrote one Yelp reviewer. "I ordered the prime rib and grilled broccolini ... The flavors were amazing and complex," said a TripAdvisor reviewer. "I had prime rib that was three inches thick, perfectly rare and gently warm and done to perfection!" asserted another.