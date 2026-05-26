The Restaurant With The Best Prime Rib In Your State, Hands Down

Prime rib isn't something you can get everywhere. And even when you can get it, there's no guarantee it'll be worth the money spent. Which is why we wanted to single out the restaurants with the best prime rib in every state. That way, no matter where you live, or where you visit, you'll know exactly where to go when that prime rib craving hits.

These restaurants know what mistakes to avoid when making prime rib. They know to slow-roast it for hours so the meat comes out tender and packed with flavor. They know to serve it with a rich au jus or a tangy horseradish sauce so every bite is balanced. And they know to carve it into thick slices so each meal feels as indulgent as it should be.

From prime rib with a rosemary and tellicherry peppercorn crust in Louisiana to buffalo prime rib in Colorado, these are the restaurants with the best prime rib in every state, hands down.