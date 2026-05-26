The Restaurant With The Best Prime Rib In Your State, Hands Down
Prime rib isn't something you can get everywhere. And even when you can get it, there's no guarantee it'll be worth the money spent. Which is why we wanted to single out the restaurants with the best prime rib in every state. That way, no matter where you live, or where you visit, you'll know exactly where to go when that prime rib craving hits.
These restaurants know what mistakes to avoid when making prime rib. They know to slow-roast it for hours so the meat comes out tender and packed with flavor. They know to serve it with a rich au jus or a tangy horseradish sauce so every bite is balanced. And they know to carve it into thick slices so each meal feels as indulgent as it should be.
From prime rib with a rosemary and tellicherry peppercorn crust in Louisiana to buffalo prime rib in Colorado, these are the restaurants with the best prime rib in every state, hands down.
Alabama: The Tin Top Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Head to The Tin Top Restaurant & Oyster Bar in Bon Secour for an outstanding prime rib worthy of planning your entire week around. This Friday Special is a premium-aged 14 ounce prime rib served with au jus, horseradish sauce, and two sides. You might even leave thinking it's the best you've ever had.
(251) 949-5086
17451 County Rd 49 S, Bon Secour, AL 36511
Alaska: Club Paris
Anchorage is home to Alaska's best prime rib, and Club Paris is where you'll find it. This local hotspot serves a 16 ounce slow-roasted prime rib that comes with horseradish sauce and an au jus that'll leave you wanting more. It's tender, juicy, and it'll make your mouth water.
(907) 277-6332
417 W 5th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona: Silver Saddle Steakhouse
There's an old-school steakhouse in Tucson that serves a prime rib dinner that practically melts in your mouth. At Silver Saddle Steakhouse, you choose between cuts ranging from a 16 ounce Cowboy Cut to an 8 ounce Petite Cut. Each dish comes with fresh rolls, cowboy beans, soup or salad, a baked potato or steak fries, au jus, and a creamy horseradish sauce. Ask anyone in town and they'll tell you this place is as good as it gets.
(520) 622-6253
310 E Benson Hwy, Tucson, AZ 85713
Arkansas: Table Orleans at The Hickory Inn
If you're looking for a perfectly seasoned prime rib dinner in Arkansas, head to Table Orleans at The Hickory Inn. Whether you choose a 10 ounce or 12 ounce cut, each dish is slowly smoked to lock in its juices, and served with an au jus that'll make you claim this as the best prime rib you'll ever eat. Even city slickers will consider this a standout meal in a small town.
(479) 273-3303
1502 N Walton Blvd, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: House of Prime Rib
Not only did House of Prime Rib leave an impression on Anthony Bordain, but it also leaves one on every diner who comes through the door. This San Francisco staple serves carved-to-order prime rib that'll melt in your mouth. Every plate comes with an array of classic accompaniments — from tableside tossed salad and mashed potatoes to Yorkshire pudding and fresh cream of horseradish sauce.
(415) 885-4605
1906 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA 94109
Colorado: Buckhorn Exchange
For a prime rib experience you'll never forget, head to Buckhorn Exchange in Denver where a slow-roasted buffalo prime rib is a fixture on the menu. Slow roasted to medium rare, this unique cut of meat has a slightly sweet flavor that'll make you never go back to traditional prime rib again.
(303) 534-9505
1000 Osage St, Denver, CO 80204
Connecticut: The Main Pub
If you want the best prime rib in Connecticut, head to The Main Pub in Manchester. This 12 ounce prime rib dinner is served with seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes, but you can only get it after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The meat is so tender you can cut it with a spoon, making this dish worth coming back for.
(860) 647-1551
306 Main St, Manchester, CT 06040
Delaware: Walter's Steakhouse
Head to Walter's Steakhouse on a Friday night, and you can order a melt-in-your-mouth prime rib special that cuts like butter. Some even say it's the best prime rib in the Mid-Atlantic. Every order comes with a garden salad, freshly baked bread, and your choice of potato.
(302) 652-6780
802 N Union St, Wilmington, DE 19805
Florida: The Ravenous Pig
In a state more known for its seafood, Florida can throw down when it comes to prime rib. And The Ravenous Pig proves it can even do it differently than most. This Winter Park kitchen lightly smokes the entire rib roast, resulting in one of the most unique prime ribs you'll find — as well as one of the best.
(407) 628-2333
565 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789
Georgia: Highland Tap
If you're looking for old-school style prime rib in Georgia, head to Highland Tap, where locals have been coming for decades. Served with au jus and horseradish sauce, as well as one classic side like a baked potato or braised mushrooms, this prime rib dinner is perfectly made every single time. It's the kind of place you'll want to tell your friends about.
(404) 875-3673
1026 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Hawaii: Ray's Cafe
The best prime rib doesn't always come from a place with white tablecloths. In Honolulu, the locals will point you to Ray's Cafe, where juicy cuts of tender prime rib are served to-go style in styrofoam take out containers. Make sure you call ahead though, because this cash-only joint can sell out fast.
facebook.com/pages/Rays-Cafe/111631178875014
(808) 841-2771
2033 N King St, Honolulu, HI 96819
Idaho: Teton House
Maybe size does matter when it comes to prime rib — especially in Idaho. You can get a 32 ounce prime rib dinner in the rural town of Menan, where Teton House is known for slinging out large cuts of meat that you'll be thinking about long after walking out the door.
(208) 270-5102
3563 E Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Menan, ID 83434
Illinois: Gene & Georgetti
Head to Gene & Georgetti for a wonderful old-school steakhouse experience. This two-finger thick prime rib is only available on weekends, but comes highly recommended by locals and visitors alike. You'll walk out knowing you just had the best prime rib of your life.
(312) 527-3718
500 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Bynum's Steakhouse
The prime rib at Bynum's Steakhouse is served daily from 4 p.m. until they run out, so you'll want to plan accordingly. But trust us when we say it's worth the trouble. The dish is big enough to split between two people, but it's so good, you won't even want to.
(317) 784-9880
3850 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217
Iowa: The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge
There's no competition when it comes to the best prime rib in Iowa. The Big Steer Restaurant and Lounge has become a staple for locals looking to celebrate something special. And the melt-in-your-mouth prime rib dinner is why they keep coming back.
(515) 967-6933
1715 Adventureland Dr, Altoona, IA 50009
Kansas: Scotch & Sirloin
Scotch & Sirloin serves a 45-day aged prime rib that's on a tier of its own. This fine dining restaurant is known nationally for its prime rib, and it's easy to see why. Each cut of meat is hand selected, seasoned perfectly, and packed with flavor, making it the best prime rib you'll find in the lower 48.
(316) 685-8701
5325 E Kellogg Dr, Wichita, KS 67218
Kentucky: Merrick Inn Restaurant
If you're headed to Merrick Inn Restaurant for the prime rib dinner, you'll want to get there early. Served with all the classic accompaniments, this 16 ounce cut of prime rib makes for an outstanding dinner experience in the vibrant city of Lexington.
(859) 269-5417
1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502
Louisiana: Rib Room
Head to NOLA's Rib Room for Louisiana's best prime rib. Made with a rosemary-tellicherry crust you'll remember forever, and served with worcestershire jus and horseradish crème as the perfect companion, this meal earns five stars from many who taste it.
(504) 529-7045
621 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70140
Maine: Krista's
There's an herb-crusted prime rib in Maine that's worth the detour. Served with a thyme au jus, and accompanied by seasonal vegetables, potato or rice, fresh bread, and a house salad, there aren't any words to describe how good Krista's prime rib is.
(207) 625-3600
2 Main St, Cornish, ME 04020
Maryland: The Prime Rib
Baltimore is home to a prime rib dinner that's so good it'll make you cry tears of joy. And with a restaurant name like The Prime Rib, you already know it'll be worth it. With an à la carte menu, this old-school steakhouse can offer any other spot a lesson in fine dining.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: The Stockyard Restaurant
Brighton is home to the best prime rib in Massachusetts, and The Stockyard Restaurant is where you'll find it. This neighborhood joint serves an enormous cut of prime rib that comes with horseradish cream sauce and au jus. It's so good that some even say it is to die for.
(617) 782-4700
135 Market St, Brighton, MA 02135
Michigan: Crazy Horse Steak House
There's a steakhouse in Michigan serving a hand-rubbed prime rib that has locals' attention. The prime rib at Crazy Horse Steak House is said to be the best you'll ever eat. It's tender, always cooked to perfection, and it'll be the reason you'll want to go back.
(616) 395-8393
2027 N Park Dr, Holland, MI 49424
Minnesota: Wiederholt's Supper Club
On Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you can get a delicious prime rib from Wiederholt's Supper Club in Minnesota. Claimed as the best prime rib some have ever had, this Hastings hotspot fills up fast, so make sure you grab a reservation.
(651) 437-3528
14535 240th St E, Hastings, MN 55033
Mississippi: The Rustler
Head to The Rustler for Mississippi's best prime rib. This longtime legend has been around for decades, and it's consistently praised for its prime rib dinner. It's always cooked to your liking and you'll probably want to go in for seconds.
(601) 693-6499
5915 Old Hwy 80 W, Meridian, MS 39307
Missouri: Jimm's Steakhouse & Pub
Jimm's Steakhouse & Pub serves the best prime rib in the state of Missouri. It's seared and slow-roasted, carved to order, and served with a burgundy au jus that keeps people coming back year after year. Get a side of mushrooms fora truly heavenly experience.
(417) 886-5466
1935 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804
Montana: Frontier Bar & Supper Club
Head to God's country for a prime rib so good you'll want to come back before you even leave. Frontier Bar & Supper Club serves slow-roasted or blackened prime rib on Fridays and Saturdays, and it's the kind of meat you'd expect from a five star steakhouse.
(406) 432-3600
28904 US-2, Shelby, MT 59474
Nebraska: Brother Sebastian's
Step into Brother Sebastian's and you feel like you've been transported to another time. With Gregorian Chant playing outside and an old-world ambiance inside, this Omaha steakhouse is a true experience. Locals swear by the prime rib, which is served in a creamy hollandaise sauce with sautéed mushrooms.
(402) 330-0300
1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Primarily Prime Rib
There's no shortage of flashy steakhouses in Vegas, but one serves the best prime rib locals and tourists swear by. And with a name like Primarily Prime Rib, you won't want to order anything else. The menu features prime rib in many different ways, including a thinly sliced English Cut, a blackened Cajun- style cut, and a bone-in Cowboy Cut weighing in at 26 ounces.
southpointcasino.com/dining/primarily-prime-rib
(702) 797-8075
9777 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89183
New Hampshire: Lost Cowboy Brewing Co.
The best prime rib in the Granite State is found at a Nashua brewery. Lost Cowboy Brewing Co. serves a signature rotisserie prime rib that melts in your mouth. Served with steak-friendly side dishes like mashed potatoes, au jus, and green beans, this prime rib holds its own in New Hampshire. It's only available after 3 p.m., though, so plan your trip accordingly.
(603) 600-6800
546 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03063
New Jersey: LB One Steakhouse
Along with all the other iconic New Jersey foods you need to try before you die, a prime rib dinner at LB One Steakhouse is another. Diners rave about the massive portions, the superb service, and the perfectly cooked tender cuts of meat. This place comes highly recommended from Atlantic City locals, and it's the perfect place to end a day at the shore.
(609) 645-7655
6605 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
New Mexico: Pelican's
Head to Pelican's for the best prime rib any New Mexican local raves about. Every cut of meat is slow-roasted and served with a homemade au jus. But the real spotlight is the creamy horseradish that gives this savory dish just the kick it needs. You'll leave rating the entire experience a 10 out of 10.
Multiple locations
New York: 4 Charles Prime Rib
If you're looking for the best steakhouse in NYC, head to Michelin Guide-listed 4 Charles Prime Rib where the prime rib has become legendary. Whether you order the generous Chicago Cut, the thin-sliced English Cut, or the massive bone-in King Cut, diners say every dish comes out deliciously tender and packed with flavor.
(212) 561-5992
4 Charles St, New York, NY 10014
North Carolina: Angus Barn
Make a reservation at Angus Barn for North Carolina's best prime rib. This Raleigh steakhouse comes highly recommended by locals, and the prime rib is the reason why. It's served with a salad, soup, and your choice of baked potato, stuffed potato, or mashed potato. It's slow-roasted, tender, and something you'll want to come back for every holiday dinner.
(919) 781-2444
9401 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617
North Dakota: Harbor Bar & Grill
If you want a prime rib cooked to perfection in North Dakota, head to Harbor Bar & Grill in the rural town of Coleharbor. Recommended by locals and tourists alike, this prime rib dinner is something you'll plan a trip back for. The meal comes with your choice of homemade soup or salad and a potato.
facebook.com/Harbor.Bar.Coleharbor
(701) 442-3129
207 Frontage Rd #83, Coleharbor, ND 58531
Ohio: Timber Lodge
For the best prime rib in Ohio, head to Timber Lodge. This rustic steakhouse has a reputation for tender cuts of perfectly cooked prime rib that you might just call the best you'll ever have. Dine here once and you'll be sure to be back for more.
(330) 725-6288
2809 Pearl Rd, Medina, OH 44256
Oklahoma: Cattlemen's Steakhouse
No matter what you order at Cattlemen's Steakhouse, it'll be delicious, but the prime rib is raved about by anyone who dines here. This old-school Oklahoma City steakhouse is the best around, and it's exactly what you'd expect from a unpretentious place that takes its food seriously.
(405) 236-0416
1309 S. Agnew, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Oregon: Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar
There's a prime rib in Oregon that's worth every penny. Clyde's Prime Rib Restaurant and Bar is known for its cooked-to-order prime rib served with a heavy helping of roasted garlic mashed potatoes, loaded baked potato, or fries. The meat and the sides are highly rated by anyone who dines in.
(503) 281-9200
5474 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97213
Pennsylvania: Iron Bridge Inn
One inn in Pennsylvania serves the best prime rib you might ever eat. In fact, everything on the menu at Iron Bridge Inn is worth ordering. But reviewers frequently say the prime rib is melt-in-your-mouth tender, and you'll never go to any other place in the Keystone State for it.
springfields.com/iron-bridge-inn
(724) 748-3626
1438 Perry Hwy, Mercer, PA 16137
Rhode Island: The Nordic
If you're looking for a prime rib dinner with a side of lobster, head to The Nordic for an all-you-can-eat over-the-top buffet in the seaside community of Charlestown. The prime rib is always perfectly cooked, cuts like butter, and easily steals the spotlight for every diner.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813
South Carolina: Halls Chophouse
South Carolina isn't just known for she-crab soup, the Palmetto State is also known for a prime rib dish that'll leave an imprint on your taste buds. Whether you order the 14 ounce prime rib for dinner or the Prime Rib Eggs Benedict for brunch at Halls Chophouse, you'll leave Charleston with a plan to come back.
(843) 727-0090
434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403
South Dakota: Cattleman's Club Steakhouse
Cattleman's Club Steakhouse serves a prime rib dinner that diners say is the best you'll ever have. Order a heavy helping of the horseradish sauce on the side, and you're in for a treat. Get there early, though, because this place fills up quickly.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Sperry's
If you're looking for the best prime rib in Tennessee, locals will point you to Sperry's where one dinner will never be enough. The prime rib is served with au jus and a creamy horseradish sauce, and is so tender that it cuts easier than a filet. Choose between a 12 ounce Queen Cut or a 16 ounce King Cut, but if you ask us, we'd go for the big one.
Multiple locations
Texas: Taste of Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas — including the prime rib. Taste of Texas offers a 24 ounce cut of prime rib that's described as flawless and comes highly recommended by anyone you ask. It's served with horseradish sauce and an au jus made with red Hawaiian salt.
(713) 932-6901
10505 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024
Utah: Timbermine Steakhouse
There's a prime rib in Ogden worth rearranging your trip for. It's comparable to cuts you'd find in the highest class of establishments, but the price is much more reasonable. Served with a steaming au jus and creamed horseradish, Timbermine Steakhouse's prime rib is melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
(801) 393-2155
1701 Park Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401
Vermont: Windjammer Restaurant & Upper Deck Pub
Head to Windjammer Restaurant & Upper Deck Pub in South Burlington for the Green Mountain State's best prime rib. Choose between 10, 14, or 18 ounces of perfectly cooked and tender prime rib. It's so good that you'll leave the entire plate clean.
(802) 862-6585
1076 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
Served on Sundays, the prime rib at ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque is well worth the wait. And from what diners say about this place, the wait is basically guaranteed. Served with a tangy chimichurri on the side, this Richmond barbecue spot is a weekend favorite for anyone craving tender slides of beef.
(804) 528-5648
3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA 23230
Washington: Dimitriou's Jazz Alley
The best prime rib in Washington comes with a side of jazz. And nobody's complaining. People might come to Dimitriou's Jazz Alley for live music, but they come back for the prime rib dinner served with an herbed horseradish crème fraîche. Make sure you order it early, though, because it tends to sell out.
(206) 441-9729
2033 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
West Virginia: Huntington Ale House
Head to Huntington Ale House for a prime rib dinner that might just be the best you'll ever have. Served with a baked potato and a side of green beans, this prime rib is to die for, according to reviewers. You need to plan your visit accordingly, though, because it's only served after 5 p.m. on Friday nights.
(304) 522-2537
1318 4th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701
Wisconsin: Black Otter Supper Club
Some might think beer brats should be Wisconsin's official food, but the prime rib from Black Otter Supper Club should also be up for consideration. Served Tuesday through Sunday, this Hortonville hotspot is well known for its juicy prime rib. If you're ever in the area, this place is a must-stop.
(920) 779-6975
503 S Nash St, Hortonville, WI 54944
Wyoming: The Emporium At Hawk Springs
The Emporium At Hawk Springs is Wyoming's go-to place for prime rib, and it's easy to see why. This roadside steakhouse has built a big reputation in the tiny town of Hawk Springs. The 24-hour marinated prime rib is tender, smoky, and makes a roadtrip detour well worth it.
instagram.com/emporium_hawksprings
(307) 532-3442
225 US-85, Hawk Springs, WY 82217
Methodology
To find the best prime rib in every state, we looked at multiple sources. This included online reviews, discussion boards, social media posts, and widely-recognized food sites and news sites. We wanted restaurants that were known for having consistently good prime rib by locals and tourists alike.
We read through thousands of descriptive reviews on Google and Yelp, making sure every restaurant on this list had high praise. We also read through hundreds of online discussion boards to find which places were constantly recommended by people. We then looked at social media, finding places that diners went out of their way to post about. Finally, we looked into news highlights, food blogs, and television shows to see what restaurants were getting even more acclaim.