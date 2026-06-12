6 Chef-Approved Ways To Upgrade Prime Rib

A prime rib roast is a large piece of meat. It's commonly sold in pieces that are several pounds each, but the full cut can be as large as 30 pounds. This is far from a chicken breast that just needs quick grilling on both sides. Instead, Sam Hazen recommends cooking it low and slow.

Just how low? In a conventional oven, that can mean any temperature below 325 degrees Fahrenheit, but we've found that 250 degrees Fahrenheit is the key temperature for tasty prime rib. And just how slow? Around 3½ to 4 hours in the oven will cook the roast perfectly, though this will vary significantly based on the size of your prime rib and a number of other factors. Keeping an eye on the internal temperature will give you a better sense of doneness.

The low-and-slow method is all about tenderness. Not only does slow cooking break down connective tissues and render fat, but enzymes in the meat naturally make it more tender as they break down proteins. These enzymes work better with heat, but they do hit a ceiling at slightly over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll get more tender meat the longer you cook the roast, especially if it's under the temperature at which the enzymes go dormant.