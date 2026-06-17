This June 2026 Aldi Find Makes Pool Days A Whole Lot Easier

Pool days should be filled with sun, snacks, and sips — but it's a lot more relaxing when you don't have to climb out of the water every time you want grab a beverage or bite. That's exactly the dilemma Aldi's newest Crofton Floating Cooler aims to solve; the inflatable cooler features a large compartment for ice and drinks, with six smaller compartments for snacks. This June 2026 Aldi find is available in stores as of June 17, 2026 for $39.99.

With the inflatable cooler floating alongside you in the water, all your goodies are within an arm's reach (and those pruney fingers might make opening your drinks even easier now that you don't have to get out of the pool). The larger compartment is designed to hold ice and up to 24 bottles or cans, or 12 bottles of wine. The smaller trays can be used for favorite summer snacks — think chips, fruit, vegetables, cheese, pretzels, or cookies. You can check out some of Aldi's best new products of 2026 for inspiration, which includes salted caramel fudge kettle corn and horchata trail mix.

Although this exact floating cooler appears to be new to Aldi, Crofton is an Aldi brand and its products have been spotted at the retailer before. The brand also produces cookware, bakeware, drinkware, and limited-time items often themed around holidays and seasons. Like many Aldi finds, once the floating cooler is gone, it may not return again until another seasonal release (if it comes back at all).