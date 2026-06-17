This June 2026 Aldi Find Makes Pool Days A Whole Lot Easier
Pool days should be filled with sun, snacks, and sips — but it's a lot more relaxing when you don't have to climb out of the water every time you want grab a beverage or bite. That's exactly the dilemma Aldi's newest Crofton Floating Cooler aims to solve; the inflatable cooler features a large compartment for ice and drinks, with six smaller compartments for snacks. This June 2026 Aldi find is available in stores as of June 17, 2026 for $39.99.
With the inflatable cooler floating alongside you in the water, all your goodies are within an arm's reach (and those pruney fingers might make opening your drinks even easier now that you don't have to get out of the pool). The larger compartment is designed to hold ice and up to 24 bottles or cans, or 12 bottles of wine. The smaller trays can be used for favorite summer snacks — think chips, fruit, vegetables, cheese, pretzels, or cookies. You can check out some of Aldi's best new products of 2026 for inspiration, which includes salted caramel fudge kettle corn and horchata trail mix.
Although this exact floating cooler appears to be new to Aldi, Crofton is an Aldi brand and its products have been spotted at the retailer before. The brand also produces cookware, bakeware, drinkware, and limited-time items often themed around holidays and seasons. Like many Aldi finds, once the floating cooler is gone, it may not return again until another seasonal release (if it comes back at all).
Considerations for Aldi's Crofton floating cooler
The Crofton Floating Cooler has a considerably large holding capacity, so consider whipping this out for pool party days and large holiday gatherings, like July 4th. There is a generous amount of space, but be mindful about overloading the tray — heavier items, particularly bottles can make the cooler less stable in the water and even cause it to sink. Remember that wet hands will be reaching for chips and pretzels, so it's worth keeping napkins onboard, or using individually-packaged snacks to avoid a soggy mess.
Although the drink compartment is meant to hold ice, the snacks won't necessarily keep cool. Therefore, keep food safety rules in mind when loading up the compartments. Perishable foods like deli meats or dairy shouldn't sit baking in the sun for hours; eat these food quickly, or opt for safer foods like Aldi's Southern Grove Trail Mix and mandarin oranges. Instead of placing drinks on ice, perishable foods like chopped fruits and veggies can be places in small bowls and laid on top to keep them chilled.
This summer accessory is for ideal for pools, calm lakes, and possibly lazy rivers, but don't even think about it in oceans with waves or windy conditions. It's also not meant for the hot tub — so keep this to the side of the tub for easy reach instead of directly in the hot water.