The 13 Best New Aldi Finds Of June 2026
Straightforward and affordable, Aldi can win over even the most reluctant shoppers with its quality offerings. From frozen dinners that will save you from your cooking rut to yummy snack foods you'll want to munch on between meals, the shelves are stacked with wallet-friendly gems from the store's in-house brands (and usually, the wholesale boxes they were shipped in). While you may not find music playing at your local Aldi outpost, you will find a bunch of new items joining its cult-favorite ranks each month.
For June 2026, shoppers are in for some serious goodies. Whether you have a carnivorous craving for hearty slabs of beef or are looking for a dish that's a bit on the lighter side (hello, gluten-free lemon tortelloni), you're bound to find some new foods that strike your fancy. But fresh eats aren't the only things on Aldi's menu. This June, you should also look out for a fun new tote bags and even a nifty floating cooler that will save your pool days. There's a lot more where those came from.
ALDI ALSF Small Recycled Bags
Nothing says summer quite like a lemonade stand, and Aldi's newest recycled bag features four kids' depictions of that warm-weather retail spot on a beach. Scattered alongside the images are colorful crayons. Available starting June 10, the reusable tote is sure to add some playful charm to your grocery bag collection — and it will only run you $0.69.
The Grill Master Collection
Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift — or meal? Dads who embrace their inner carnivore will appreciate this grill-ready bundle of succulent meats. The $64.99 box boasts a whopping 7.37 pounds of beef, chicken, and pork cuts — including four USDA Choice New York strip steaks and two bacon-wrapped sirloins. It drops on June 3, which should give you plenty of time to plan a BBQ day with dad.
Priano Lemon Basil Tortelloni
Cheesy, citrusy, and gluten free, this seasonal Aldi favorite returns on June 10 — good news for those Aldi shoppers who fell head over taste buds for it last year. Rather than wheat, the pasta pockets of tortelloni are made with brown rice flour, then stuffed with a three-cheese blend of mozzarella, ricotta, and parmesan. We suggest whipping up this $4.29 dish with some homemade basil pesto to bring out the pasta's summery brightness.
Crofton Icon Drinking Glasses
You can upgrade all your favorite beverages if you pour them into one of these adorable new icon glasses. Set to launch on June 17, the cups will come with a croissant design as well as summer-themed motifs like pretzels, stars, popsicles, lemons, ladybugs, cherries, and bees. The best part? They cost just $4.99 each. We'll raise a glass (or three) to that.
Barissimo Ground Coffee
Your morning cup of joe is about to get a heck of a lot yummier. On June 3, Aldi's Barissimo brand is dropping two ground coffee flavors that'll have you feeling like you're eating dessert for breakfast: Banana Split Ice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip. The 100% arabica, ice cream-inspired coffee will be sold in 12-ounce bags and run you $6.69.
ALSF Lemon Cream or Dark Chocolate Raspberry Almonds
When that afternoon slump rolls around, you might want to reach for a handful of these dark chocolate-covered almonds from Alex's Lemonade Stand for a sweet, crunchy pick-me-up. The treats are hitting shelves on June 10 in both this Dark Chocolate Raspberry flavor and a tart Lemon Cream, both priced at $5.29 for an 8-ounce container.
Fishing Bucket with Net
A non-edible Aldi addition that's guaranteed to provide hours of summer fun? None other than this $7.99 fishing bucket and net set. Perfect for days at the beach or the lake, the bundle is just the thing for sifting through sand, scooping up seashells, and discovering little fishy friends. You'll find the set starting on June 17 in a trio of bright hues: blue, purple, and orange.
Clancy's Ridged Potato Chips
Barbecue season is upon us, and the ideal accompaniment to all those honey glazed wings and baby back ribs? None other than these Honey Jalapeño potato chips from Clancy's. In addition to the sweet and spicy profile, these are sure to be a crowd-pleaser thanks to their curved shape and ridges, which makes them great for dipping. We'll be stocking up on ranch and counting down the days until June 10, when these chips (and a Hot Cheddar Sour Cream flavor) launch at $2.19 a bag.
Southern Grove Clusters
The latest addition to Southern Grove's nut cluster lineup? These Blueberry Coconut bites flavored with a white chocolate coating. Also dropping in a lemon version on June 10, the fruit- and nut-stacked snacks are sure to strike the perfect balance between sweet and nutritious. Each bag clocks in at $5.49 for 8 ounces of munchable goodness. And yes, they're even gluten free.
Crofton Floating Cooler
Say goodbye to the days of wading out of the pool every time you want to grab a swig of your drink or a nibble of the crudité. Thanks to this floating cooler by Crofton, which drops on June 17 for $39.99, you can keep your snacks and beverages close by. It features one large compartment you can fill with ice to keep cans and bottles cool, along with six smaller ones perfect for stashing chips, fruits, veggies, and other bites.
Specially Selected Brioche Pretzel Rolls
Is it just us or does everything taste better on a pretzel roll? If you plan on firing up some franks and brats on the grill this summer, you'll want to pick up these soft brioche pretzel rolls to serve them in (with or without a pile of sauerkraut). Hitting Aldi shelves on June 24, they cost $4.59 for a pack of six, and are conveniently pre-sliced to make popping in your fillings easy.
Sundae Shoppe Lemon Ice Cream Sandwiches
Another Aldi seasonal favorite making its comeback on June 10, these lemon ice cream sandwiches are just the thing to satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you refreshed in the summer heat. A true citrus lover's dream, they consist of a cool, zingy layer of lemon ice cream sandwiched between two lemon cookies. You get four in a pack for $4.49, and at just 150 calories per sandwich, they're a considerably light dessert.
Live In Style Book Club Tote
Book worms are going to swoon over this tote bag dropping on June 24, which features a library card print with the phrase "One more chapter" written over it. It's as perfect for lugging your next grocery haul as it is your next batch of hardcovers. Priced at $4.99, it'll also be available in wine, sticker, coffee, and book stack designs.