Beer Lovers Say Everyone Should Visit This Pennsylvania Brewery
Most people come to Hershey, Pennsylvania, to visit America's chocolate capital, but according to reviewers, a trip here may not be complete without a stop at the local brewery. Tröegs Independent Brewery was established in 1997 and has been named one of the best breweries on the East Coast, thanks to unique items like Freaky Squeeze, its line of fruity malt beverage cans, and robust beers such as the Troegenator Double Bock.
Brothers John and Chris Trogner founded the brewery with the intention of creating beers that stood out. They decided on the name "Tröegs" as a play on their own last names and the word "kroeg," which means "pub" in Flemish. At first, running the packaging line only required 11 people. Today, there are 250 employees who keep this family business going, and visitors are prone to bragging about their Tröegs experience.
One glowing Yelp review reads, "The brewery tour was by far the most fun brewery tour we've ever taken ... We also lucked out with a great group of people on the tour, which added to the fun atmosphere." Whether you're taking a guided tour, grabbing brunch and a brew, or attending one of Tröegs' weekly events, beer lovers agree that the Hershey, Pennsylvania brewery and its beer live up to the hype.
What to expect on a visit to Tröegs Independent Brewery
Hershey-based Tröegs Independent Brewery represents Pennsylvania on the list of best breweries in every state and has collected its share of online reviews. One Yelp reviewer had this to say: "I know almost next to nothing about the craft of brewing. Our server did a great job of explaining our options. We arrived during a quiet afternoon, so we lucked out on being able to enjoy our drinks and chatting without having to shout. The atmosphere was fun, vibrant, and social. There's a great store for merch. Highly recommend."
Visitors can find parking in the brewery's lot, and there are usually plenty of places to sit, but it can get busy when there is a scheduled event. Tröegs is known for its bold IPAs, classic Pennsylvania Lager, and higher ABV beers like Night Gazer and LaGrave Triple Golden Ale. Food is ordered from a snack counter separate from the bar, and you pick it up when it's ready.
Those who visit Tröegs for a tour will be led through the facility by a guide who details the production process. You'll get the chance to taste beer that hasn't completed production yet, and sample several finished varieties. Of course, any place will draw a bad review from time to time. In Tröegs' case, common criticisms include mediocre food and a crowded environment, but overall, reviewers appreciate what Tröegs brings to Hershey.