Beer Lovers Say Everyone Should Visit This Pennsylvania Brewery

Most people come to Hershey, Pennsylvania, to visit America's chocolate capital, but according to reviewers, a trip here may not be complete without a stop at the local brewery. Tröegs Independent Brewery was established in 1997 and has been named one of the best breweries on the East Coast, thanks to unique items like Freaky Squeeze, its line of fruity malt beverage cans, and robust beers such as the Troegenator Double Bock.

Brothers John and Chris Trogner founded the brewery with the intention of creating beers that stood out. They decided on the name "Tröegs" as a play on their own last names and the word "kroeg," which means "pub" in Flemish. At first, running the packaging line only required 11 people. Today, there are 250 employees who keep this family business going, and visitors are prone to bragging about their Tröegs experience.

One glowing Yelp review reads, "The brewery tour was by far the most fun brewery tour we've ever taken ... We also lucked out with a great group of people on the tour, which added to the fun atmosphere." Whether you're taking a guided tour, grabbing brunch and a brew, or attending one of Tröegs' weekly events, beer lovers agree that the Hershey, Pennsylvania brewery and its beer live up to the hype.