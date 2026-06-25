Does Unopened Bourbon Really Last Forever?

Many bourbon drinkers have an older bottle sitting on a shelf or behind their bar, still unopened. Perhaps it's a high-end option being saved for a particular occasion, or maybe it's simply blended into the collection among other, more familiar choices. However, those who've found an unopened whiskey bottle gathering dust may wonder whether these spirits are still safe and enjoyable to drink, even if it's been quite a while since they were bottled. Although the booze can change in some small ways, properly stored unopened bourbon will be good to drink indefinitely.

Even novice drinkers know that aging is a crucial part of how bourbon is made, specifically the time in the barrel after distilling, where the flavors develop and the product mellows. However, this process is halted when the spirit is properly bottled, unlike wine, which continues to mature for years or decades in the bottle. Because of the high alcohol content and limited exposure to oxygen, bourbon will never truly "go bad" in the sense of becoming unsafe to drink.

Despite this, bottled bourbon isn't totally inert and unchanging. Factors including large temperature swings, strong or extended exposure to light, and high humidity can result in small changes within the whiskey, even when unopened. Typically, these are relatively difficult to detect, but extreme conditions or prolonged exposure to any of those hazards can cause more noticeable changes in the bourbon.