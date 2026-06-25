Does Unopened Bourbon Really Last Forever?
Many bourbon drinkers have an older bottle sitting on a shelf or behind their bar, still unopened. Perhaps it's a high-end option being saved for a particular occasion, or maybe it's simply blended into the collection among other, more familiar choices. However, those who've found an unopened whiskey bottle gathering dust may wonder whether these spirits are still safe and enjoyable to drink, even if it's been quite a while since they were bottled. Although the booze can change in some small ways, properly stored unopened bourbon will be good to drink indefinitely.
Even novice drinkers know that aging is a crucial part of how bourbon is made, specifically the time in the barrel after distilling, where the flavors develop and the product mellows. However, this process is halted when the spirit is properly bottled, unlike wine, which continues to mature for years or decades in the bottle. Because of the high alcohol content and limited exposure to oxygen, bourbon will never truly "go bad" in the sense of becoming unsafe to drink.
Despite this, bottled bourbon isn't totally inert and unchanging. Factors including large temperature swings, strong or extended exposure to light, and high humidity can result in small changes within the whiskey, even when unopened. Typically, these are relatively difficult to detect, but extreme conditions or prolonged exposure to any of those hazards can cause more noticeable changes in the bourbon.
How to store bourbon forever
With this in mind, true whiskey connoisseurs should ensure they're following some basic principles for ideal storage of bottles they hope to keep for the long term. Keep unopened bourbon in a place where the bottles can experience as little variation in light and temperature as possible, such as closed cabinets or basements. In addition, bourbon bottles should be stored upright to preserve the integrity of the cork seal. By doing this, and avoiding some common mistakes experts want you to stop making when storing whiskey, bottles can last decades with little variation in flavor or aroma.
This calculus changes in important ways once a bottle of bourbon is opened. Limiting contact between the remaining whiskey and air is critical. You can do this by using special wraps to enhance the seal on the bottle or decanting the bourbon into a smaller container with less headspace. Properly stored opened bottles that are over two-thirds full can typically last a year before the drinking experience begins to decline.
So, if you've got a special bottle (or are maybe even considering splurging on one of the world's most expensive bourbons), there's no need to worry about it going bad before you find the right time to drink it. By following some common-sense storage rules, your unopened bourbon may last forever.