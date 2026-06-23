14 Annoying Self-Checkout Habits Grocery Workers Wish Would Stop

When you think about grocery store industry controversies, a bunch of things probably come to mind. Rising food prices, predatory store layouts designed to make shoppers spend more, and shady marketing to children are just a few common gripes. One innovation that's quite polarizing is self-checkout.

Some folks are thrilled about having the option because they want to skip the small talk and bag their groceries exactly how they like them. Others fear that too many people are losing jobs and that they shouldn't have to do this unpaid labor. As interesting as these debates are, not many people stop to consider how grocery store employees feel about the situation. As it turns out, many workers loathe self-checkout, but not just because of job insecurity.

Are you wondering if you've ever given a grocery store worker a headache? There are a lot of things that employees want you to know before you use self-checkout. Read on to uncover 14 annoying habits that grocery store workers wish customers would stop doing.