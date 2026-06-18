Customers Are Calling These 3 Items The Best New Frozen Foods At Kroger In 2026 So Far
Operating over 2,700 locations across 35 states, Kroger has come a long way from its humble 1883 beginnings in Cincinnati, Ohio. Today, the grocery chain is known for its early adoption of private labels, which offer consumers store-exclusive products at a lower price point than rival name-brand items. In addition to its namesake Kroger brand, the company also carries its Private Selection, Simple Truth, and Smart Way labels. Kroger store brands include baked goods, grocery essentials, snacks, fresh produce, and even frozen food to save you time in the kitchen.
For those who, like us, believe in maintaining a well-stocked freezer, Kroger introduced some new frozen items in 2026 that deserve a spot in your regular rotation. Two of these selections make excellent quick dinner options, while the third is a tasty yet adaptable appetizer, side, or snack, depending on your mood. Based on their high customer ratings, these foods are among the best found at the grocery chain. However, we can't guarantee that all products will be available at all locations. And though we included the prices listed on the Kroger website, they could fluctuate.
Private Selection Chinese Inspired Kung Pao Chicken
The Private Selection Chinese Inspired Kung Pao Chicken comes in a 22-ounce package and retails for $6.99. According to Kroger shoppers, it's a good quick meal option, with a "nice tasty sauce." However, you'll need to pair it with rice or noodles if you want to get more servings out of the pack. Unlike some popular dishes found at Chinese restaurants, Kung Pao chicken has legitimate roots in China. It's named after a Gong Bao (palace guardian) named Ding Baozhen, who reputedly loved the dish.
Baozhen served as governor of Sichuan, China, which explains the recipe's link to the province. While there are regional variations, Kung Pao always consists of diced dark meat chicken and chiles. Kroger's version also includes bell peppers, water chestnuts (a fibrous plant that pops up in many stir-fry dishes), onions, and peanuts, plus a sweet and spicy sauce.
Kroger Garlic 3-Cheese Texas Toast
Proving that everything is bigger in the Lone Star State, Texas toast combines the flavor of garlic bread with an ultra-thick slice of toast for optimal buttery crispiness. Retailing for $2.49, Kroger Garlic 3-Cheese Texas Toast comes with eight slices per pack, and each slice includes a blend of provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan. One customer review proclaimed, "Love this Texas toast and buy it all the time."
With any type of garlic bread, pasta pairings are pretty de rigueur, particularly when it comes to meaty, saucy dishes like spaghetti Bolognese. Consider that thicker bread slices work even better for sopping up sauce. However, this Texas toast has applications beyond a mere pasta side. For instance, a reviewer on the Kroger site said, "We use these to make mini pizzas in the air fryer." Slices can also be transformed into an appetizer and paired with dips and salsa. And using Texas toast in place of bread is a delicious way to upgrade your grilled cheese sandwich.
Private Selection Korean Inspired Beef Bulgogi
Private Selection Korean Inspired Beef Bulgogi brings this tempting barbecue dish right to your kitchen. "My new favorite frozen meal," one Kroger shopper declared, adding: "I've tried other frozen Bulgogi products, but this is hands down the most authentic one." And while pan-frying the frozen meal yields the tastiest results, a few reviewers mentioned that the dish was still quite impressive when using the microwave. In case you're not acquainted with bulgogi, think thinly sliced, marinated beef seared to crispy perfection.
Kroger's version of the dish is 16 ounces and retails for $11.99, which is likely less expensive than your go-to Korean barbecue joint. Keep in mind that bulgogi is traditionally served with banchan, small plates enjoyed both before and during the main course. Kimchi is a common accompaniment, but banchan can also include seasoned soybean sprouts, spicy cucumber salad, and stir-fried eggplant, among other dishes. If you want to keep things simple, try wrapping bulgogi in lettuce leaves or serving the meat over steamed rice.