Customers Are Calling These 3 Items The Best New Frozen Foods At Kroger In 2026 So Far

Operating over 2,700 locations across 35 states, Kroger has come a long way from its humble 1883 beginnings in Cincinnati, Ohio. Today, the grocery chain is known for its early adoption of private labels, which offer consumers store-exclusive products at a lower price point than rival name-brand items. In addition to its namesake Kroger brand, the company also carries its Private Selection, Simple Truth, and Smart Way labels. Kroger store brands include baked goods, grocery essentials, snacks, fresh produce, and even frozen food to save you time in the kitchen.

For those who, like us, believe in maintaining a well-stocked freezer, Kroger introduced some new frozen items in 2026 that deserve a spot in your regular rotation. Two of these selections make excellent quick dinner options, while the third is a tasty yet adaptable appetizer, side, or snack, depending on your mood. Based on their high customer ratings, these foods are among the best found at the grocery chain. However, we can't guarantee that all products will be available at all locations. And though we included the prices listed on the Kroger website, they could fluctuate.