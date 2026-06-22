Why Coffee In Italy Costs More If You Sit Down

Whether it's a creamy latte or a potent shot of espresso, coffee is a big deal in Italy. Aside from the styles of drink, there are other important differences between how Americans enjoy coffee and the rules and expectations of Italian coffee culture. One of the most fundamental involves where and how you enjoy your caffeine boost. While coffee shops in most places around the world have one price for all situations, coffee in Italy typically costs more for those who want to sit at a table.

Part of why coffee costs more when sitting down is that it's not the most common way to enjoy the beverage in Italy. In Italian coffee culture, there are two dueling coffee concepts, "al banco" and "al tavolo." Coffee al banco (which roughly translates to "at the bar") is the standard. Those who order this way will pay the typical rate for their beverage, which they consume quickly while standing at the bar where the drink is ordered.

Those who'd prefer a more leisurely experience can grab a seat and enjoy their coffee al tavolo, or "at the table". Although you'll enjoy the benefits of table service and the ability to take your time, you'll need to pay for the privilege. Al tavolo coffee prices can be significantly more expensive (often double the typical 1-Euro price), reflecting the cost of paying the server, compared to quick-turnover bar service.