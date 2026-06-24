This BBQ Restaurant Is A Must-Visit In Alabama, According To Diners

Sometimes, the best BBQ comes from your own backyard. But a good BBQ restaurant is not hard to find — every state has some fantastic BBQ restaurants that whip up brisket, ribs, and pulled pork sandwiches. But if you live in or near, or happen to be visiting, Alabama — one of the states in the BBQ Belt — customers say you can't pass up eating at Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q.

The BBQ restaurant started with "Big Bob" Gibson cooking up barbecue in his backyard in Decatur, Alabama. He was known for his special Alabama white sauce, a mayo-based BBQ sauce as opposed to traditional tomato. Gibson ended up opening a restaurant, which had to move locations multiple times to accommodate its popularity. Just over 100 years later, the BBQ restaurant has two locations in Decatur, more than 60 awards, and as of 2024, a spot in the National BBQ Hall of Fame.

One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "The ribs were fall off the bone good. The waitstaff were very attentive. The food was served quickly and was hot." Another diner said, "Definitely a must go to! Delicious award-winning barbecue food was absolutely amazing." One Yelp reviewer even wrote, "Every single bite I took was perfect." They also complimented the restaurant's famous sauce, saying, "That vinegar sauce is freaking fire!" The sauce got plenty of shout outs, with one diner citing it as the best, and another confessing, "Had to bring home a bottle of white sauce."