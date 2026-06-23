5 Costco Snack Sized Nuts, Ranked

Whether you grab a bag on your way out the door or keep a stash in your dashboard for on-the-run snacking, having Costco snack-sized nuts on hand provides an easy source of natural energy. There are no M&M's or sugary dried cranberries included to derail your protein and healthy fat dietary plans, just an array of nuts, roasted and salted to maximize crunch and flavor. And with two different boxes available — a 21-pack with cashews, pistachios, and mixed nuts and a 30-pack with cashews, peanuts, and almonds — there are plenty of single-serving pouches to feed a family, an office, or just a hungry snacker looking for healthier munchies.

Not all of these nuts are likely to measure up equally, especially with the variety presented. Even the cashews from the different collections could be distinct enough to warrant shoppers discovering one as their favorite over the other. I had to know which single-serving nut selections were the best Kirkland Signature label snacks for the money and which were better off being deleted from my shopping list. Since they're not available individually, I created a ranking from bottom-drawer bites to top-shelf treats from among the six different selections to figure out how they all shake out.