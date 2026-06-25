Neither Papa Johns Nor Little Caesars: This Pizza Chain Sells The Most Slices In The US

When it comes to pizza delivery, you have options, but it appears a lot of consumers make the same choice. A 2026 report from PMQ Pizza comparing sales data from 30 national quick-service pizza chains revealed that Domino's sells the most pizza in the U.S. In 2024, Domino's annual U.S. sales totaled a remarkable $9.5 billion, up from $9.02 billion in 2023. In that same timeframe, Little Caesars' sales amounted to almost half that, at $4.93 billion and $4.42 billion, respectively. Papa Johns' totaled $3.7 billion in 2024, a decrease from 2023's $3.86 billion. Pizza Hut has the second-highest sales but also reported a profit loss in 2024, with $5.29 billion, compared to $5.37 billion in 2023.

Domino's also dominates the competition in size. According to a fact sheet Domino's released in quarter one of 2026, the chain has 7,205 locations in the U.S. and more than 22,300 across the globe, making it the largest pizza chain in the world. Estimates from LocationsCloud indicate that roughly 4,300 Little Caesars and 3,300 Papa Johns were operating in the U.S. around the same time. Little Caesars boasts that it's the third-largest pizza chain in the world.

Meanwhile, other pizza chains are struggling. Globally, Papa Johns has 6,000 restaurants but plans to close 300 units by 2027. Pizza Hut has nearly 20,000 locations worldwide, but after announcing 250 national closures in early 2026, its parent company, Yum Brands, sold the company for $2.7 billion.