Ham Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients, And The Ones You Should Avoid

Ham is a delicious protein option that is as much a staple at holiday meals as it is for daily lunches, charcuterie boards, and everyday cooking. That's why this popular protein is among the top processed pork products in the U.S.

And to many, ham is ham. But the quality can vary drastically from brand to brand, and it's not all created equal. Differences in how the animals are raised, ingredients used during processing and curing, and the use of preservatives and additives can all impact the overall taste, texture, and quality of meat.

Luckily, there are plenty of brands that prioritize high-quality ham, focusing on animal welfare, nutritious, whole ingredients, and time-tested curing methods. From whole, smoked, bone-in hams ideal for holiday tables to pre-packaged sliced deli meat perfect for sandwiches, there's something for everyone. Read on to discover which ham brands use the highest quality ingredients, and which you should avoid.