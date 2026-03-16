13 Best Ways To Use Leftover Easter Ham

Buying the right amount of ham per person for your Easter dinner can be a challenge. How much you need can vary based on the type of ham you're purchasing, how many side dishes will also be on the table, and just how big the appetites are that are showing up at your door.

Most of us err on the side of caution and full bellies, and buy more ham than even double the amount of guests could eat in one sitting. And while you might initially be dismayed that half of the ham is still sitting on the carving board, no one will be sad about going home with some leftovers.

You could simply reheat the sliced ham and other leftovers for a slightly less appealing version of Easter dinner later in the week, of course, or toss it in a sandwich for a simple ham and cheese. But if you have a few other ingredients on hand, you can breathe new life into those porky slices and enjoy a number of delicious brunch or dinner recipes that elevate the leftover ham and make it exciting to eat again. Feel free to share your leftovers, but trust us, these recipes are worth keeping some of that ham for yourself, too.