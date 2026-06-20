This Everyday Grocery Staple Was A Major Phobia For Jesse Eisenberg

Soon after sitting down with actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg, "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans confronted the Academy Awards nominee with an overheard childhood anecdote. "I've heard you mention a milk phobia when you were a kid," said Evans in the June 18 episode. Because drinking milk is one proven method to dampen the heat after consuming spicy foods, Evans wondered, "What's going through your head as you prepare to take on the 'Hot Ones' gauntlet?"

"I finally overcame it and have successfully forgotten it. Thanks for bringing that up right before something even scarier," Eisenberg answered. He then added, "For some reason, when I was, like, 12 years old, I for some reason just had this block of, like, I can't drink milk. It's so gross. It's so gross. I can't drink milk."

He also went on to say he was "convinced" that this lack of milk-drinking is the reason he isn't taller (the actor is 5 feet, 7½ inches) and joked that lack of height may have held him back from greatness. "I think if I was 5'10," he said, "I think maybe I'd be the president."