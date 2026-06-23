You'll Want This Easy 3-Ingredient Pineapple Cocktail All Summer Long

On hot days, whiskey fans might like to drink their preferred spirit on the rocks or in the form of a whiskey sour. During the summer, though, these don't quite satisfy like a refreshing, fruity cocktail. A classic whiskey sour can be simplified and "summer-fied" into an easy, three-ingredient cocktail by swapping out the egg whites and simple syrup with pineapple juice.

This drink normally incorporates whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg whites. In the three-ingredient pineapple whiskey sour, however, the fruit juice is naturally sweet enough that the recipe doesn't need syrup. This version skips the egg whites, too, which don't contribute much flavor, though they normally create the classic sour's silky mouthfeel and foamy top. Pineapple juice naturally froths when shaken, producing a light foam on its own. If you'd still like a richer, creamier texture, you can still use raw egg or add about 1½ tablespoons of aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) before shaking.

To make a pineapple whiskey sour, fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add 2 ounces of bourbon or whiskey, 3 ounces of pineapple juice, and a ½ ounce of lemon juice. Shake well for about 10 seconds before straining into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge, lemon slice, or a sprig of mint. If you don't have a cocktail shaker, a mason jar with a tightly sealed lid will also work.