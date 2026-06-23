You'll Want This Easy 3-Ingredient Pineapple Cocktail All Summer Long
On hot days, whiskey fans might like to drink their preferred spirit on the rocks or in the form of a whiskey sour. During the summer, though, these don't quite satisfy like a refreshing, fruity cocktail. A classic whiskey sour can be simplified and "summer-fied" into an easy, three-ingredient cocktail by swapping out the egg whites and simple syrup with pineapple juice.
This drink normally incorporates whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, and egg whites. In the three-ingredient pineapple whiskey sour, however, the fruit juice is naturally sweet enough that the recipe doesn't need syrup. This version skips the egg whites, too, which don't contribute much flavor, though they normally create the classic sour's silky mouthfeel and foamy top. Pineapple juice naturally froths when shaken, producing a light foam on its own. If you'd still like a richer, creamier texture, you can still use raw egg or add about 1½ tablespoons of aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) before shaking.
To make a pineapple whiskey sour, fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add 2 ounces of bourbon or whiskey, 3 ounces of pineapple juice, and a ½ ounce of lemon juice. Shake well for about 10 seconds before straining into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge, lemon slice, or a sprig of mint. If you don't have a cocktail shaker, a mason jar with a tightly sealed lid will also work.
Making the most of your pineapple whiskey sour
In a simple cocktail, the quality and flavor of each ingredient matter. Bottled or canned pineapple juice is easy to find and will work fine, but fresh juice offers more vibrant flavor with natural acidity that helps balance the whiskey. You can make your own by blending pineapple chunks until smooth, then straining the mixture through a sieve or cheesecloth to remove the pulp. For a funkier variation, try using fermented pineapple tepache instead.
Lemon juice is another ingredient worth using fresh. Bottled lemon juice can taste flat, while fresh lemons have brighter citrus notes. When making simple cocktails at home, it's totally fine to experiment with the ratios — if you want to drink less alcohol on a warm day, go for 4 ounces of pineapple juice and 1 ounce of alcohol. If the pineapple is super sweet, use slightly less juice to keep the cocktail balanced. Or, add more lemon juice to balance out the sweetness.
As for spirits, your favorite whiskey or bourbon will work, but if you're looking for suggestions, consider an Irish whiskey like Jameson. These are generally on the sweeter side and smooth to sip, allowing the flavors to merge more seamlessly with the pineapple juice. However, if you're stuck with some cheap whiskey and want to improve it, fruit juice makes a great mixer.