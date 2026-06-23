Who Makes Aldi's Park Street Deli Dips?
Anyone who shops at Aldi knows that the chain is a master of the private label game. Instead of working with suppliers to ship in those fancy name brand products from big corporations, the store partners directly with food manufacturers to create its own items. Cutting out the middleman is a cost-effective method that allows the company to pass those savings on to its customers. And while you'll almost never see big national brands on Aldi shelves, there are actually plenty of major food companies hiding behind its store brand products, including the famous Park Street Deli dips.
Thick, creamy, and packaged in round tubs stamped a the recognizable black-and-white logo, Park Street Deli refrigerated dips are made by specialty food manufacturer and distributor Superior Foods Company. Unfortunately, that connection wasn't confirmed through the most desirable of circumstances. In July 2025, the Michigan-based company initiated a recall on the Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip for potential plastic contamination.
A deeper dive into the company shows that it started out as a seafood-focused company in the 1970s. Its operations grew and evolved, and in the 2000s, it became Superior Foods. The business operates under a number of different brand names, including Superior Select Deli. With a catalog that includes dips, salads, and spreads similar to the ones sold at Aldi, it's not too far-fetched to posit that both Superior Select Deli and Park Street Deli products are made in the same place, then simply shipped out with different labels.
The Park Street Deli products that have Aldi shoppers double-dipping
Despite the 2025 recall, the Park Street Deli dips have long been considered cult favorites thanks to their delicious and creative flavor combinations. Mashed has ranked many of Aldi's dips (spoiler alert: A tried-and-true classic came out on top), and plenty of shoppers frequently make the case for their go-to flavors across social media. Among the brand's most viral hits? None other than the famous Mexicali dip.
Creamy, zesty, and spicy, the product contains a blend of cream cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, bell peppers, spices, sour cream, mayonnaise, and Monterey Jack. It won over one Reddit user who wrote on the r/Aldi subreddit, "I finally grabbed it and holy smokes, it was SO good. I wanted to try it as a topping on tacos, but it didn't last long enough." They added that they "devoured it" on tortilla chips and that it was "surprisingly tasty" on cucumber slices.
The Caramelized Onion and Bacon dip, as well as the Hot Honey Pepperoni dip also have their fair share of fans among Aldi's condiment connoisseurs (of the latter, another Reddit user gushed, "This has no business being this good"), but it's yet another Mexican-inspired creation that really seems to take the cake — or, should we say, the chip. Yes, we are referring to Park Street Deli's Street Corn dip, the subject of many glowing social media posts — and, pro tip, the perfect addition to some DIY esquites.