Who Makes Aldi's Park Street Deli Dips?

Anyone who shops at Aldi knows that the chain is a master of the private label game. Instead of working with suppliers to ship in those fancy name brand products from big corporations, the store partners directly with food manufacturers to create its own items. Cutting out the middleman is a cost-effective method that allows the company to pass those savings on to its customers. And while you'll almost never see big national brands on Aldi shelves, there are actually plenty of major food companies hiding behind its store brand products, including the famous Park Street Deli dips.

Thick, creamy, and packaged in round tubs stamped a the recognizable black-and-white logo, Park Street Deli refrigerated dips are made by specialty food manufacturer and distributor Superior Foods Company. Unfortunately, that connection wasn't confirmed through the most desirable of circumstances. In July 2025, the Michigan-based company initiated a recall on the Park Street Deli Cinnamon Bun Dessert Dip for potential plastic contamination.

A deeper dive into the company shows that it started out as a seafood-focused company in the 1970s. Its operations grew and evolved, and in the 2000s, it became Superior Foods. The business operates under a number of different brand names, including Superior Select Deli. With a catalog that includes dips, salads, and spreads similar to the ones sold at Aldi, it's not too far-fetched to posit that both Superior Select Deli and Park Street Deli products are made in the same place, then simply shipped out with different labels.