The East Coast State That Eats More French Fries Than Anywhere Else In The US

French fries are one of the tastiest and most versatile sides out there. Whether they're complementing sophisticated steak frites at high-end restaurants, accompanying fast-food chicken nuggets, or enjoyed as a snack on their own, the salty, savory snack is a favorite on menus across the U.S. However, not all Americans chow down on the fried spuds in equal proportion. Data reveals that out of all the states in the union, Virginia stands a bit above the rest.

The conclusion comes from Talker Research, which surveyed 5,000 American adults in 2025 and found that Virginians self-reported a hefty 21 pounds of fries per year. That's 1.75 pounds per month, or more than 11 orders of small (69-gram) servings of fries. Virginians in the survey most commonly preferred fries of the "straight and seasoned" variety, as did residents of 27 other states.

The Old Dominion narrowly beat out Alabama, Georgia, and neighboring Maryland, all of which came in at 20 pounds per person per year. All of these are noticeably above the national average of 17 pounds, with Virginians eating nearly a quarter more fries than the typical American.