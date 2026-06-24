The East Coast State That Eats More French Fries Than Anywhere Else In The US
French fries are one of the tastiest and most versatile sides out there. Whether they're complementing sophisticated steak frites at high-end restaurants, accompanying fast-food chicken nuggets, or enjoyed as a snack on their own, the salty, savory snack is a favorite on menus across the U.S. However, not all Americans chow down on the fried spuds in equal proportion. Data reveals that out of all the states in the union, Virginia stands a bit above the rest.
The conclusion comes from Talker Research, which surveyed 5,000 American adults in 2025 and found that Virginians self-reported a hefty 21 pounds of fries per year. That's 1.75 pounds per month, or more than 11 orders of small (69-gram) servings of fries. Virginians in the survey most commonly preferred fries of the "straight and seasoned" variety, as did residents of 27 other states.
The Old Dominion narrowly beat out Alabama, Georgia, and neighboring Maryland, all of which came in at 20 pounds per person per year. All of these are noticeably above the national average of 17 pounds, with Virginians eating nearly a quarter more fries than the typical American.
A solid companion to Virginian cuisine
It's not entirely clear why Virginia came out on top of this tasty metric. It isn't even in the top dozen potato-producing states, according to a 2025 report from the USDA. Estimates published between 2020 and 2024 suggest the vegetable added anywhere from $19 million to more than $20 million to the Old Dominion's economy annually. For comparison the top producer, Idaho, raked in a whopping $1.38 billion in 2023, per Boise State University. Virginia also isn't home to a well-known or distinctive fry-based dish, such as Quebec, Canada's poutine or San Diego's carne asada fries. Even its contribution to our list of the best places to eat fries in every state (Ben's Chili Bowl's chili cheese fries) originally hails from across the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.
Instead, Virginia cuisine is better known for fusing its coastal bounty and Southern heritage. This includes oysters, country ham, barbecue, blue crabs, and more. To be fair, it's easy to see how a perfectly crispy order of french fries could enhance all of those options. In fact, folks who want their spuds served alongside an oyster po'boy, shrimp, crab meat, or fish tacos can head to places like Crabby Cali's Seafood in Virginia Beach or Fish n' Grill in Fredericksburg. Meanwhile, over in the town of Smithfield, people can order some of the state's famous ham along with pigtail-shaped fries at Taste of Smithfield. So, while Idaho may be the undisputed king of growing potatoes, those looking for the state that consumes the most fries may need to travel across the country to the mid-Atlantic.