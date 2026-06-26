You'll Occasionally Find This Highly Sought-After Bourbon At Costco

If you're shopping for bourbon at Costco, you may be focused on finding a good value. In the process, you might spot something surprising: Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon. This highly sought-after bourbon is celebrated on social media – especially when a bottle is found at Costco. The warehouse retailer sells it for $56 to $70, while customers report on Reddit that they've seen it priced anywhere from $100 to $220 at liquor stores and on the secondary market. The chain's inventory varies by warehouse, and bottles can sell out quickly, making this one of the expensive bourbons at Costco you should always look for.

To understand how hard it can be to get your hands on a bottle, a Reddit user on a r/Costco thread explained, "I don't live too far from the distillery. Blanton's is super hard to find at any liquor store here, even difficult to find at the distillery. If you are lucky enough to get one, they will only allow you to buy one, and then you can't buy another one for three months (they record your ID)." If, like one Redditor, you'd feel compelled to "buy a whole case at that price," know that Costco also has a limit of one per membership.