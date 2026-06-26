4 Tips For Buying The Best Ribeye Steak At Grocery Stores

If you're about to fire up the grill or just make a delicious dinner at home, you might turn to a ribeye steak. It's one of the most-beloved cuts and a favorite among Michelin-starred chefs. With a taste profile that's naturally tender, juicy, and deeply flavorful, its popularity is no surprise. Most ribeye steaks are easy to get right (even in a pan), but selecting a great one will make it easier to turn into a delicious meal.

Choosing a good ribeye is essentially the same as picking any other high-quality steak, but this particular segment has some quirks. As is true of most cuts, a piece that's evenly marbled and free of connective tissue will be your best bet. Look for a small eye (that's the lean, firm part) and a large cap (the softer, fattier portion). With ribeyes, too, bigger does generally mean better: Look for a thick-cut piece, preferably between 1½ and 2 inches.

This steak stands well on its own, so when you've chosen a good one, there's no need to mar the natural taste with other bold flavors. Simply salt the meat and then sear it for a perfect crust, though because it's thick, you'll want to let it sit (salted) for around 40 minutes so the salt can draw excess moisture out of the beef and tenderize it.