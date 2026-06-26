Who Owns Culver's?

Those from the Midwest or anyone who loves a quality fast-food burger are likely familiar with Culver's. Best known for its ButterBurgers and unique accompaniments, like cheese curds and Concrete Mixer frozen custard, Culver's has been expanding fast in recent years, adding 50 to 60 locations annually. In between bites, you may wonder who owns the growing chain. Unlike some complex corporate situations, Culver's ownership is relatively simple. It's primarily privately owned by the founding Culver family, with a small portion in the hands of a private equity firm with extensive experience in the food industry, and individual franchises owned by local operators.

The founders of Culver's, Craig and Lea Culver, with Craig's parents, opened the chain in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin. This family-focused ownership never really changed, even after the company began awarding franchises in 1990. The only exception came in 2017, when the Culver family announced a portion of the company had been sold to private-equity firm Roark Capital, with representatives of the firm joining Culver's board.

Neither side revealed what percentage was sold or for how much, although the sale announcement mentioned the family retained majority ownership. In recognition of the move (one of the biggest changes to ever hit Culver's), the announcement also directly addressed future ownership questions, noting there were no plans to sell additional shares in the company. In the nine years since, there's no public evidence that position has changed.