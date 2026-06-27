How To Drink Coffee The Traditional Way When Visiting Italy

If you have a trip planned to Europe, one thing you're likely to do there is drink a lot of coffee. Every country on the continent has its own rituals and rules around the world's favorite beverage, and you'll want to tune into this to be a mindful tourist. When in Italy, set aside your complicated iced latte order with several modifications (unless you're in Starbucks), and enjoy coffee as the locals do.

The most popular drink in Italy is caffè, a single shot of straight espresso, but the word also refers to coffee in general. Italians often drink their caffé standing at a bar or high-top table,, which is also cheaper, due to an additional table tax for sitting down with your coffee. In the morning, those who have a bit more time to spare might order coffee drinks made with milk, like a cappuccino, caffe latte, or macchiato.

Americans may feel thrown off by the fact that most Italians enjoy their coffee at a bar, not a café. In Italy and other countries in Europe, like Spain, most bars open in the morning and serve coffee and alcohol (plus food) at any hour of the day. Some establishments might call themselves a café, but if you're struggling to find coffee, look up "bars" instead on Google Maps.