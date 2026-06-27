This Budget Vodka Punches Well Above Its Price Point

Budget vodkas typically get a bad rap for their harsh taste, leaving you with a burn that isn't very desirable on its own. That said, it's a myth that all good vodka is expensive, and there are some budget vodkas that are surprisingly well-regarded. In an interview about bottom-shelf vodkas, Katie Miller, a bartender at Lottie's Pub in Chicago, told Mashed that her bar saw "no need to buy the highest quality vodka possible." One of the vodka brands she name-dropped as above average for its low price point was New Amsterdam.

As a relative newcomer to the vodka market, especially in comparison to top-selling, heritage vodka brands like Smirnoff, New Amsterdam has already made an impressive name for itself. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, New Amsterdam vodka made history in 2012 when it became the fastest spirits brand to sell one million cases in its first year.

New Amsterdam is a grain-based vodka that's five times distilled and triple-filtered. Bartenders and spirits experts think highly of its taste and reputation. Miller further praised New Amsterdam as one of those "trusted brands" alongside Stoli and Svedka that work well in cocktails. Its ratings also reflect a general consensus that it's a cheap vodka brand with a lot to offer. The original unflavored New Amsterdam vodka won a gold medal in the Beverage Tasting Institute's Spirits Review and was labeled "exceptional." In 2021, it received a 93 rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine.