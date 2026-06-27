This Budget Vodka Punches Well Above Its Price Point
Budget vodkas typically get a bad rap for their harsh taste, leaving you with a burn that isn't very desirable on its own. That said, it's a myth that all good vodka is expensive, and there are some budget vodkas that are surprisingly well-regarded. In an interview about bottom-shelf vodkas, Katie Miller, a bartender at Lottie's Pub in Chicago, told Mashed that her bar saw "no need to buy the highest quality vodka possible." One of the vodka brands she name-dropped as above average for its low price point was New Amsterdam.
As a relative newcomer to the vodka market, especially in comparison to top-selling, heritage vodka brands like Smirnoff, New Amsterdam has already made an impressive name for itself. If you're unfamiliar with the brand, New Amsterdam vodka made history in 2012 when it became the fastest spirits brand to sell one million cases in its first year.
New Amsterdam is a grain-based vodka that's five times distilled and triple-filtered. Bartenders and spirits experts think highly of its taste and reputation. Miller further praised New Amsterdam as one of those "trusted brands" alongside Stoli and Svedka that work well in cocktails. Its ratings also reflect a general consensus that it's a cheap vodka brand with a lot to offer. The original unflavored New Amsterdam vodka won a gold medal in the Beverage Tasting Institute's Spirits Review and was labeled "exceptional." In 2021, it received a 93 rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine.
New Amsterdam vodka's taste and value are highly praised
New Amsterdam's customers also have kind words for the brand. One Reddit user noted that they enjoy the vodka's smoothness and mentioned that the flavored vodkas were also top-notch. New Amsterdam currently has 13 flavored vodkas, in addition to the original 80-proof and 100-proof versions. Red berry, mango, and pineapple flavors were top favorites on Reddit and are among the most popular flavors overall, according to the brand.
Multiple reviews on the ABC Fine Wine & Spirits website also mention the quality of New Amsterdam for the price point. College students, in particular, are especially taken with its value. One such reviewer stated, "It's around the same price as Skol, but it's much smoother and doesn't cause an instant hangover." As a former broke college student, those are definitely selling points worth considering. A 750-milliliter bottle of New Amsterdam is around $11.99, which is cheaper than a month of Netflix without ads these days.
While cheap vodkas often compromise on taste and quality, New Amsterdam is one brand that far outshines its competitors in those departments. Whether it's being used in mixed drinks at a bar, served on the rocks at home, or ends up in a frat party's jello shots, this is one budget vodka brand that's earned its loyal fanbase.