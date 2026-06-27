How Much Did Fast Food Burgers Cost In The 1960s?

Some fast food burgers are just overpriced (at least according to customers). You might especially feel the squeeze these days given how significantly fast food prices have risen in recent years — often faster than the overall rate of inflation. So, while many of the hamburgers Americans munched on back in the 1960s are still available from quick-service restaurants, the prices have increased substantially. But by how much?

Today, seeing a burger priced under $0.20 feels almost impossible. In the 1960s, though, that was perfectly normal. McDonald's was charging just $0.18 for a hamburger in 1967. Even the newly introduced Big Mac cost only $0.45, though the higher cost was a reason executives hesitated to release the sandwich. Burger King's famous Whopper sold for $0.37 throughout the 1960s, while White Castle sliders were available for just $0.14 each.

With those prices, it's hard not to wish for a time machine. In 2026, a basic McDonald's hamburger is $3.49, and a Big Mac costs $7.59, roughly 19 and 16 times their 1967 prices, respectively. Burger King's Whopper now sells for $7.69, around 21 times higher than the original price, while White Castle's slider costs $1.23 today, an increase just under tenfold. (These prices come from orders at New Jersey locations, so prices will likely vary across the country.)