4 Overpriced Fast Food Burger Chains, According To Customers
There was a time not so long ago when fast food was considered an affordable, convenient dining option. These days, the majority of consumers balk at expensive fast food items and are opting to eat more meals at home as a result. While this is an industry-wide problem, patrons have called out a few burger joints for being especially egregious where cost is concerned. We crunched the numbers, plumbed the reviews, and were astounded by the prices at four burger restaurants in particular: Carl's Jr., Shake Shack, McDonald's, and Five Guys.
Consumers appear to be most critical of the prices at these chains, even if the restaurant offers quality fare. As for why fast food restaurants have become so expensive, a few reasons are to blame. Inflation, rising food costs, wage increases, and lingering effects from the pandemic all play a role. When you factor in the financial struggles that most Americans experience today, the high price of quick eats seems even more irksome. For many people, these burger chains — and fast food restaurants at large — have become an occasional luxury rather than a meal option for the masses.
Carl's Jr
The origins of Carl's Jr. were decidedly humble. What began as a mere hot dog cart in Anaheim, California, in 1941 evolved into an international chain. Carl's Jr. now has over 1,000 locations throughout 15 states, but unfortunately, its prices have been on a similar upward trajectory. None of the burgers on the menu is priced under $5.49, and most are in the $8 to $10 range, with the Triple Carl's Jr. El Diablo burger priced at a staggering $11.29 – for the sandwich alone. It must be said that these burgers are hefty. Many of them feature multiple beef patties and a selection of higher-end toppings, like guacamole, jalapeño poppers, and onion rings. Still, that doesn't mean that customers must be okay with the high prices.
Responding to a Reddit post asking for the most expensive fast food restaurants, one commenter responded, "Can I interest you in a medium-sized combo for $21.49 at Carl's Jr.?" An aggrieved customer asked on Facebook, "Tell me why [the Carl's Jr.] burger combo was $20 itself?" Another patron who described their experience on Yelp paid slightly less ($16.71 for a medium Double Famous meal combo with a beverage and fries), but their bad experience at the chain was exacerbated by the high price. As the customer explained in their review, "Absolutely cold, premade burger. How can you knowingly serve garbage?"
Shake Shack
Ah, Shake Shack, the fast food restaurant that practically requires a second mortgage to feed a family. The brain behind the restaurant is restaurateur Danny Meyer, who founded Shake Shack in 2001. Meyer's chain started as a hot dog cart in New York City's Madison Square Park and has since expanded to locations all over the globe. If you want to know the real reason Shake Shack is so expensive, the chain uses a self-described fine-casual dining concept that merges elements of fast food (quick service) and fine dining (higher-quality ingredients). To this end, one would expect items to be a little costlier (looking at you, Double Avocado Bacon Burger for $13.49). What's more troubling is that the chain seems to have a few bugs to work out where the "fine" part is concerned.
In a Reddit thread titled "Shake Shack Exposed: Overpriced, Overhyped, and Underwhelming," the poster proclaimed, "A simple burger, fries, and shake should not total over $20 ... Overall, the quality of the food is extremely underwhelming for the prices charged." A Yelp reviewer shared a similar sentiment, stating, "Food was mediocre at best ... it turned out to be 70 dollars for four people." Another negative review on the platform described Shake Shack's burger as aggressively salty, overcooked, and lacking the juiciness one would expect from a high-end burger. What's worse than overpriced fast food burgers? Bad overpriced fast food burgers.
McDonald's
It's no secret that McDonald's has had American fast food fans in a chokehold for decades. The restaurant continues to dominate, even though McDonald's prices have skyrocketed over the years, and online chatter about these shameless increases has reached a fevered pitch. In terms of fast food sales, McDonald's ranks first amongst its competitors, so the high prices aren't necessarily deterring customers. However, some patrons are fed up, at least based on the reviews we came across.
One Redditor put it like this: "Prices are nearly double what they were five years ago. I know there's inflation and they're paying employees a bit more now, but it's not proportionate. They're making record profits." Over at r/fastfood, a thread began with a screenshot of an online order that showed a Big Mac for $7.29 and a Quarter-Pounder with cheese priced at $7.09. In September 2025, McDonald's new Extra Value Menu outraged customers who claimed the chain's use of the word "extra" insinuated that diners would pay extra for the supposedly affordable menu items. In early 2026, McDonald's announced that it had revamped its value menu with the replacement set to debut in April. The update will reportedly include items priced at $3 or less, and a new breakfast combo ( featuring a McMuffin, hash browns, and coffee) will cost $4.
Five Guys
Part of Five Guys' appeal was its reputation for offering high-quality fare. Burgers at Five Guys are delicious thanks to the limited menu, which ensures consistent quality. On the other hand, the chain's prices are a bit much. Prices fluctuate by location, but at our local Five Guys, a Little Hamburger (that's a single patty plus toppings) costs $7.69. The regular hamburger (with two beef patties) costs $9.89, while a small fry will run you $5.09. If these prices are raising your blood pressure, you're not alone.
One Redditor called Five Guys "INSANELY priced," adding, "I don't see the point of wasting so much money at this place now that inflation and low wages are killing everyone." A Facebook post also decried the high cost of Five Guys (though the customer admitted the food was tasty). "The only thing I didn't like about [Five Guys] was the price," the patron said, citing a bacon cheeseburger with a regular fry and beverage that wound up costing $24.27.
Since its beginnings in Arlington, Virginia, in 1986, Five Guys has expanded to over 1,900 locations worldwide. Other chains on our list may be willing to adjust prices to suit consumer needs, but don't expect the same from this restaurant. In a 2022 interview with The Rakyat Post, Iain Ross-Mackenzie (director of operations at Five Guys International) was asked why the restaurant's fare was so costly. "Nothing in [the] store is frozen. We only ever use fresh ingredients," he said.