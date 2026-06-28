What Outback Steakhouse Uses To Get Its Steaks So Flavorful (It's Not Beef Tallow)
It's not always as easy as it looks to produce a well-cooked steak, but Outback Steakhouse has had a few decades to get its method down. One of the untold truths of Outback Steakhouse is that it's been around since 1988, and another is that the chain doesn't reveal every detail about how the steaks are prepared. Fast-forward to the age of TikTok, and there's plenty of online gossip about how Outback emphasizes the savory flavor of the meat. One unyielding — and false — belief is that the restaurant cooks its steaks in beef tallow. However, the real answer is surprisingly simple: they are cooked in butter.
The word comes straight from the horse's (or cow's, in this case) mouth. Chef Efrem Cutler, VP of Research & Development for Outback's parent company Bloomin' Brands, told our sister site Tasting Table that there's no beef tallow involved in the cooking process, despite social media rumors suggesting otherwise.
The decision makes sense. Beef tallow doubles down on the already present meaty flavor. On the other hand, browned butter undergoes a chemical change known as the Maillard reaction, which develops a nutty, toasted element, alongside the lusciousness of the butter fat. Butter is also more affordable. Beef tallow typically sells for 45 cents to $1 per ounce, while all but the most high-end butters sell in the 20-cent to 50-cent per ounce range. That price difference adds up over time for a company cooking as many steaks as Outback.
Beef tallow is an appealing choice for cooking, it's just not used for Outback's steak
Although beef tallow isn't part of Outback Steakhouse's steak-prep process, there's still much to like about the prospect of cooking with it. The substance, which consists of the rendered fat of ruminant animals (like cows, sheep, goats, or buffalo), is rich in nutrients and fat-soluble vitamins. In addition to amping up the beefy notes of any dish, it has a high smoke point of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it doesn't burn when used in high-heat searing. Since it's an animal product, it's also high in saturated fat, which can put a strain on your cardiovascular system and heart health over time.
Butter may contribute to the flavor experience of Outback steaks, but there's more to it. Efrem Cutler says the chain uses "trained Steak Experts" to select and prep the beef, ensuring that high-quality, finely marbled cuts make it to the table. He also mentioned the value of proper seasoning, which accentuates the steak's natural taste, rather than overwhelming it. Still, he wouldn't divulge Outback's proprietary steak seasoning blend.
There's no doubt that beef tallow has made a comeback in recent years after falling out of favor for decades. Nevertheless, one place you won't find it is your Outback steak. By choosing another delicious and traditional fat in butter, Outback produces the flavorful beef that draws in its faithful fans.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and Tasting Table.