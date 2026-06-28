What Outback Steakhouse Uses To Get Its Steaks So Flavorful (It's Not Beef Tallow)

It's not always as easy as it looks to produce a well-cooked steak, but Outback Steakhouse has had a few decades to get its method down. One of the untold truths of Outback Steakhouse is that it's been around since 1988, and another is that the chain doesn't reveal every detail about how the steaks are prepared. Fast-forward to the age of TikTok, and there's plenty of online gossip about how Outback emphasizes the savory flavor of the meat. One unyielding — and false — belief is that the restaurant cooks its steaks in beef tallow. However, the real answer is surprisingly simple: they are cooked in butter.

The word comes straight from the horse's (or cow's, in this case) mouth. Chef Efrem Cutler, VP of Research & Development for Outback's parent company Bloomin' Brands, told our sister site Tasting Table that there's no beef tallow involved in the cooking process, despite social media rumors suggesting otherwise.

The decision makes sense. Beef tallow doubles down on the already present meaty flavor. On the other hand, browned butter undergoes a chemical change known as the Maillard reaction, which develops a nutty, toasted element, alongside the lusciousness of the butter fat. Butter is also more affordable. Beef tallow typically sells for 45 cents to $1 per ounce, while all but the most high-end butters sell in the 20-cent to 50-cent per ounce range. That price difference adds up over time for a company cooking as many steaks as Outback.