Just A Couple Tablespoons Of This Sauce Will Upgrade Steak
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Looking for a new way to upgrade your steak marinades? There are infinite ways to add flavor to meat, but if you want something simple that packs a flavor punch, we recommend an Asian ingredient you may already have in your pantry: hoisin sauce. Just a couple of tablespoons on your favorite cut of steak, balanced with an equal amount of soy sauce, will give you a marinade worthy of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen table.
What exactly is hoisin sauce, and what flavors does it carry? For those uninitiated, hoisin sauce is often made from a base of fermented soybean paste, then sweetened and spiced with various flavorings. Kikkoman uses plum purée for the sweet component, while Lee Kum Kee hoisin sauce adds sweet potato powder. It is has been described as having a warming spice note like of Chinese five-spice powder, which contains star anise, cloves, and cinnamon, among other spices. Texture-wise, hoisin sauce has a thick, spoonable consistency that clings to other ingredients. These qualities make it perfect for use in meat-based dishes as a marinade or dipping sauce — something that is already done in many East Asian and Southeast Asian cuisines. It makes culinary sense to pair this condiment with steak, amping up the beefy flavors and fatty textures with an all-in-one marinade that is savory, sweet, and spicy.
Choosing the best hoisin sauce for your steak
Now, we're not telling you to marinade meat in hoisin sauce for two whole months like the experimental folks over on Guga Foods, though we do admit that what they came up with looks incredibly delicious. It is much easier and simpler to marinate meat perfectly in less than a day. Adhere to the ratio of a ½ cup of hoisin sauce per pound of steak, and let it sit in the fridge overnight (or 24 hours), covered. This will allow enough time for the flavors to penetrate the steak while still maintaining a moist texture. Let the meat come to room temperature before introducing it to the heat — it's a mistake to grill steak straight from the fridge because it can cause uneven cooking.
So, which hoisin sauce should you choose for this marinating job? There are several brands on the market, and many swear by stalwart labels like Lee Kum Kee and Kikkoman. For hoisin beginners, Lee Kum Kee may be your best bet, as it is popular for its milder flavor. If you want to try making your own, this homemade hoisin sauce recipe combines miso paste with peanut butter as its flavor and texture base, and sweetens it with honey. Have some of the aforementioned Chinese five-spice powder on hand? Sprinkle a dash of it into a homemade sauce for a deep, warming flavor.