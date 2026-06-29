Just A Couple Tablespoons Of This Sauce Will Upgrade Steak

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Looking for a new way to upgrade your steak marinades? There are infinite ways to add flavor to meat, but if you want something simple that packs a flavor punch, we recommend an Asian ingredient you may already have in your pantry: hoisin sauce. Just a couple of tablespoons on your favorite cut of steak, balanced with an equal amount of soy sauce, will give you a marinade worthy of Gordon Ramsay's kitchen table.

What exactly is hoisin sauce, and what flavors does it carry? For those uninitiated, hoisin sauce is often made from a base of fermented soybean paste, then sweetened and spiced with various flavorings. Kikkoman uses plum purée for the sweet component, while Lee Kum Kee hoisin sauce adds sweet potato powder. It is has been described as having a warming spice note like of Chinese five-spice powder, which contains star anise, cloves, and cinnamon, among other spices. Texture-wise, hoisin sauce has a thick, spoonable consistency that clings to other ingredients. These qualities make it perfect for use in meat-based dishes as a marinade or dipping sauce — something that is already done in many East Asian and Southeast Asian cuisines. It makes culinary sense to pair this condiment with steak, amping up the beefy flavors and fatty textures with an all-in-one marinade that is savory, sweet, and spicy.