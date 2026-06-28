These 3 Foods (Technically) Have More Omega-3s Than Salmon

As you have likely heard, omega-3s are one reason why you should start eating more salmon, but the fish isn't the only source for healthy fats. Technically, while you can get more omega-3s through chia seeds, walnuts, and cod liver oil, it's not as simple as just eating nuts and seeds to replace omega-3-rich fish.

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential, meaning your body needs them and they must come from food. They help nearly every cell in your body and improve how organs function, from your eyes and joints to your heart and brain. They even aid in fetal development when you are pregnant. Omega-3s are recommended for preventing chronic diseases, like cardiovascular disease, lupus, Crohn's disease, and even asthma and depression.

There are three types of omega-3s: ALA, DHA, and EPA. ALA, a fatty acid found in seeds, nuts, and some leafy vegetables, must be converted in the body to obtain DHA and EPA, and the body does this poorly — less than 15% of ALA can be converted. Therefore, DHA and EPA must be consumed via foods that have it readily available, like fish and fish or krill oil. But if you don't enjoy salmon or like eating fish, consider these other foods that might help you achieve the amount of omega-3s your body needs.