4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best KFC Famous Bowl

While chicken chains proliferate these days, KFC, or Kentucky Fried Chicken, was among the first to capture consumers' taste buds. The restaurant was also a front-runner in the "slop bowl" phenomenon (i.e., several ingredients layered in a bowl and hastily consumed on a work lunch break). KFC's Famous Bowl debuted in 2006 and features mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, chicken nuggets, and three types of shredded cheese, so basically every craveable item at the chain (except for biscuits, but more on those later). However, with a little customization, your next Famous Bowl can become a beacon of new possibilities — and we have a few ordering tips to help make that happen.

The Famous Bowl is on our list of things you should never order from KFC, primarily due to its nutritional deficit. It has undeniable comfort food appeal, and if you want to make it taste even better, incorporating new ingredients and sauces may exponentially maximize the meal. Some of our tips require a DIY approach, while others involve making a special request when ordering. In either case, KFC bowls are ripe for enhancement.