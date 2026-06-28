This Forgotten Michigan Burger Chain Was Once Famous For Its Olive Burger

As far as regional burger styles go, Michigan's olive burger may be among the tastiest. Loaded with chopped olives, olive brine, and mayonnaise for good measure, the handheld dates back to the 1920s. Today, folks still flock to Halo Burger — formerly known as Kewpee, the institution credited with the sandwich's invention — to enjoy them. But some Midwesterners may have preferred the olive burger sold at Mr. Fables, a forgotten burger chain of Western Michigan lore.

Two of Mr. Fables' signature recipes — onion ring batter and burger sauce — were created by Gerald Boyles of Kewpee Burgers. His son and cousin eventually took over the chain and recipes. Many diners still miss the olive-laden burger sauce. While it's mostly mayo and olives, it also contained lemon and egg, likely both in the mayo, though the specific recipe is still a secret.

That said, there are a few key things to note about Michigan-style olive burgers, which remain popular even post-Mr. Fables. The meat is fried and comes on a white burger bun. Some folks keep the mayo and olives separate, while others mix them together to create a creamy olive salad. Adding brine to the mayo comes down to personal preference as well. Chains like Mr. Burger, which are arguably the closest you can get to Mr. Fables nowadays, smash the patties very thin. The O.G. Fables burgers also featured iceberg lettuce and tomato.