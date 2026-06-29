This 4-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Is Made For Summer Sipping

When you think of whiskey drinks, odds are you imagine something potent. Take an Old Fashioned, for instance, which is nearly all bourbon or rye, save for sugar, bitters, and water. Perhaps you think of a Manhattan, a similarly strong cocktail with a whisper of sweet vermouth. Believe it or not, whiskey drinks can be quite sippable without overwhelming you with the taste of booze. The John Collins is a four-ingredient bourbon drink that's one of the forgotten whiskey cocktails, but also one of the most palatable.

To make a John Collins, pour 2 ounces of bourbon, 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup to taste (some recipes use as little as 1 teaspoon) into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Strain the shaken mixture into an ice-filled Collins glass — which is tall and narrow to maintain proper effervescence and temperature — top with club soda, and stir.

Bourbon gives the John Collins a sweeter, toastier, oakier flavor with notes of caramel and vanilla, versus the popular Tom Collins made with juniper-infused gin. Paired with citrus and sugar, it may remind you of a whiskey sour, but with a lighter consistency due to the fizzy club soda. Its refreshing nature and sippability make it one of the best bourbon cocktails of all time in our book, especially for summer.