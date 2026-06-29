This 4-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Is Made For Summer Sipping
When you think of whiskey drinks, odds are you imagine something potent. Take an Old Fashioned, for instance, which is nearly all bourbon or rye, save for sugar, bitters, and water. Perhaps you think of a Manhattan, a similarly strong cocktail with a whisper of sweet vermouth. Believe it or not, whiskey drinks can be quite sippable without overwhelming you with the taste of booze. The John Collins is a four-ingredient bourbon drink that's one of the forgotten whiskey cocktails, but also one of the most palatable.
To make a John Collins, pour 2 ounces of bourbon, 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup to taste (some recipes use as little as 1 teaspoon) into an ice-filled cocktail shaker. Strain the shaken mixture into an ice-filled Collins glass — which is tall and narrow to maintain proper effervescence and temperature — top with club soda, and stir.
Bourbon gives the John Collins a sweeter, toastier, oakier flavor with notes of caramel and vanilla, versus the popular Tom Collins made with juniper-infused gin. Paired with citrus and sugar, it may remind you of a whiskey sour, but with a lighter consistency due to the fizzy club soda. Its refreshing nature and sippability make it one of the best bourbon cocktails of all time in our book, especially for summer.
The historic John Collins cocktail is as easy to make as a Tom Collins
The John Collins cocktail likely first appeared in the 19th century. Legend has it that a barkeep at Limmer's Hotel in London named his prized gin punch after himself, although some say Stephen Price of London's Garrick Club was the true inventor. Either way, the original John Collins was made with whiskey-like Dutch-style gin. A London dry gin called Old Tom's became the go-to over time and is the probable influence behind the "Tom Collins" moniker. Meanwhile, the John Collins came to be made with bourbon, to simulate the heaviness of Holland gin, as it was less common in bars.
Today, the type of spirit used is the biggest reason a John Collins is different from a Tom Collins cocktail. Both cocktails are part of the Collins family and contain liquor, lemon juice, sugar, and soda water, making them generally sour. There's often a slight difference in their garnishes, too: John gets an orange or lemon, and Tom is served with a lemon, a Maraschino cherry, or a combination of the two.
The libation's main ingredient is bourbon, and its overall taste depends on which variety you use. Wild Turkey offers round, sweet notes of vanilla and caramel. Maker's Mark brings balance and minimal bite with its fruity, soft-spiced profile. For a zestier finish, try rye-heavy Bulleit Bourbon. Regardless, we suggest using fresh lemon juice for the best flavor and acidity; the bottled stuff doesn't compare.