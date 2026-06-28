This 2-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Has Been Around Since 1914
Some whiskey cocktails are ubiquitous, even for those who don't drink them. Old fashioneds, Manhattans, mint juleps, whiskey sours, and Irish coffees have stood the test of time. But if we're talking forgotten whiskey cocktails of bar menus past, there are a few standouts worth reviving. Take the Kentucky colonel, an old-school bourbon cocktail that's been around since 1914.
Not only is it classic and tasty, but it's also easy to prepare, considering the recipe only has two ingredients. It's as simple as combining two ounces of bourbon with a half an ounce of Bénédictine D.O.M. (a honeyed, warm-spiced liqueur made with 27 herbs and spices) in an ice-filled cocktail shaker and stirring until cold. Next, it's strained into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice, although some fans prefer it straight up or chilled without ice. Some recipes also call for bitters, as well as an expressed lemon twist, which imparts citrusy aromatics and flavor to the drink.
The libation is certainly on the boozy side, as both its components contain alcohol. It's like an herby, nuanced old fashioned, where the sweet Bénédictine takes over for traditional sugar and infuses the drink with unique spices and aromas, but its nuances depend on what bourbon you use. The Kentucky colonel is similar to a Monte Carlo, which calls for rye instead of bourbon and a dash of Angostura bitters. There's also the Monte Carlos, made with añejo tequila instead of whiskey.
The Kentucky colonel cocktail honors its namesake state
The Kentucky colonel cocktail dates back to the "1914 Manual of Mixed Drinks" by Jacques Straub. Straub was one of the most prolific cocktail experts of the late 19th and early 20th century. Most notably, he was head of The Pendennis Club's beverage program in Louisville, making him familiar with the Kentucky drink scene despite his Swiss heritage.
The drink's name is most likely a nod to the main spirit or perhaps to Honorary Kentucky Colonels, the highest appointment in Kentucky since 1885. Bourbon was invented in Kentucky in the 1800s, and while not all bourbons are made there, it's no doubt the state's signature spirit. To be bourbon, the mash must be mostly corn and aged in a new, charred oak container, most often a barrel; this gives the liquor its uniquely rich, rounded, sweet-and-slightly-spicy flavor.
Bénédictine is non-negotiable for a Kentucky colonel, so you'll need to snag some to properly make one. A 750-milliliter bottle usually costs between $35 and $40. As for the whiskey, go with one of the best Kentucky bourbons you can find. Maker's Mark and Wild Turkey boast the soft-spiced, vanilla-caramel notes that Kentucky bourbon is famous for. Buffalo Trace and Woodford Reserve have fruitier, herbier notes, while Elijah Craig has more smokiness. Since this cocktail is nearly all bourbon, splurge on one you genuinely enjoy for the best results.