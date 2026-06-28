This 2-Ingredient Bourbon Cocktail Has Been Around Since 1914

Some whiskey cocktails are ubiquitous, even for those who don't drink them. Old fashioneds, Manhattans, mint juleps, whiskey sours, and Irish coffees have stood the test of time. But if we're talking forgotten whiskey cocktails of bar menus past, there are a few standouts worth reviving. Take the Kentucky colonel, an old-school bourbon cocktail that's been around since 1914.

Not only is it classic and tasty, but it's also easy to prepare, considering the recipe only has two ingredients. It's as simple as combining two ounces of bourbon with a half an ounce of Bénédictine D.O.M. (a honeyed, warm-spiced liqueur made with 27 herbs and spices) in an ice-filled cocktail shaker and stirring until cold. Next, it's strained into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice, although some fans prefer it straight up or chilled without ice. Some recipes also call for bitters, as well as an expressed lemon twist, which imparts citrusy aromatics and flavor to the drink.

The libation is certainly on the boozy side, as both its components contain alcohol. It's like an herby, nuanced old fashioned, where the sweet Bénédictine takes over for traditional sugar and infuses the drink with unique spices and aromas, but its nuances depend on what bourbon you use. The Kentucky colonel is similar to a Monte Carlo, which calls for rye instead of bourbon and a dash of Angostura bitters. There's also the Monte Carlos, made with añejo tequila instead of whiskey.