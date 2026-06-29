Customers Are Calling This Trader Joe's Product One Of The Best New Bakery Items Of 2026

On rough days, a stroll through Trader Joe's to look for new items can be an easy source of joy. If you get your hands on one of the products considered to be the best TJ's bakery items of 2026, the day is almost certainly going to get better. One of these items is the limited-time, fruity spin on the store's popular brioche-style Liège waffles.

The strawberry brioche-style Liège waffles are made with a buttery base, both a puree and chunks of the berry, and pearl sugar. The chewy texture makes Liège waffles feel more pastry-like than a standard breakfast waffle, and the sugar adds a slight crunch. The box of six individually-wrapped treats is priced at $4.99, making them a dollar more expensive than the original version.

The customer response to this new product has been predominantly positive. On Reddit, one user wrote, "These are reminiscent of strawberry Pop-Tarts, or perhaps, a strawberry Toaster Strudel." Another happily wrote, "I bought these last Wednesday and ate them within two days. They are so good in the toaster!" Complaints are minimal, but on another Reddit thread, some felt there simply wasn't enough strawberry flavor, and one user found them to be a bit too dry.