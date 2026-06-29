Customers Are Calling This Trader Joe's Product One Of The Best New Bakery Items Of 2026
On rough days, a stroll through Trader Joe's to look for new items can be an easy source of joy. If you get your hands on one of the products considered to be the best TJ's bakery items of 2026, the day is almost certainly going to get better. One of these items is the limited-time, fruity spin on the store's popular brioche-style Liège waffles.
The strawberry brioche-style Liège waffles are made with a buttery base, both a puree and chunks of the berry, and pearl sugar. The chewy texture makes Liège waffles feel more pastry-like than a standard breakfast waffle, and the sugar adds a slight crunch. The box of six individually-wrapped treats is priced at $4.99, making them a dollar more expensive than the original version.
The customer response to this new product has been predominantly positive. On Reddit, one user wrote, "These are reminiscent of strawberry Pop-Tarts, or perhaps, a strawberry Toaster Strudel." Another happily wrote, "I bought these last Wednesday and ate them within two days. They are so good in the toaster!" Complaints are minimal, but on another Reddit thread, some felt there simply wasn't enough strawberry flavor, and one user found them to be a bit too dry.
What sets Liège waffles apart?
Belgium is well known for its fries, beer, and waffles. Although you can still find Brussels waffles — the large, fluffy kind similar to Belgian waffles — the Liège waffles (named after another Belgian city) are the more iconic ones sold throughout the country and seemingly on every street corner. They're smaller than typical breakfast waffles, have a deep golden color, and are most commonly eaten hot and plain. Traditional Liège waffle recipes are made with a yeasted dough and vanilla, which adds to the intoxicating aroma.
In Belgium, Liège waffles are usually a snack. The same goes for the Trader Joe's version, though customers also report eating them for breakfast or dessert. The pearl sugar caramelizes when cooked on the waffle iron, so if you buy TJ's waffles, be sure to heat them in the toaster, toaster oven, or air fryer.
While Liège waffles are often just eaten as is, they still take nicely to a variety of toppings. For the strawberry version, think butter, fresh fruit, peanut butter, or honey. To elevate it to a dessert, add whipped cream, chocolate syrup, or even a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Whichever way you choose, though, choose quickly, because they're only available for a limited time.