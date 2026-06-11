Trader Joe's Customers Are Calling These The Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far
One of the reasons customers are incredibly loyal and choose Trader Joe's over other grocery stores like Whole Foods is for its commitment to constantly cycling in fun and quirky products you can't find anywhere else. This ideology is also true for its bakery section — so expect goodies with seasonal flavors, sweets inspired by food cultures around the world, and inventive twists on classics. Chances are, you already have a bakery item from Trader Joe's that you don't leave without, but if you're looking to try something new, we've rounded up what customers are calling the best new bakery items of 2026.
So far, this year has brought everything from a fruity twist on classic Belgian waffles to lemon-loaded muffins, and even a new flavor for Trader Joe's highly coveted sheet cake. Many of these releases are only available for a limited time, so if it sounds good, throw it in your cart! Once you have these customer favorites at home, remember one of the secrets in the Trader Joe's bakery section: To maximize flavor, consider a quick warm-up in the microwave, toaster, or maybe even the air fryer (depending upon the item), and pairing the baked good with your preferred TJ's spread.
Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles
Run, don't walk: Trader Joe's released a new limited-time flavor for its beloved Belgian waffle line. The Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles is a spring-inspired twist on an already popular product. (Other variations include an original brioche and a maple-flavored version.) Made in Belgium, the waffles use a buttery, brioche-style base with bits of strawberry and crunchy pearl sugar. Customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with one Reddit user writing that they are "reminiscent of strawberry [Pop-Tarts], or perhaps, a strawberry toaster strudel." Another satisfied customer confirmed that they are very good, describing them as: "subtly sweet" with a "slight fruit taste—not artificial tasting." Multiple customers recommend air frying the waffles. A box of six individually-wrapped waffles costs $4.99.
Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's Toasted Coconut Mini Sheet Cake is the newest addition to the grocer's other mini sheet cakes — ninth in a line that includes carrot cake and lemon. This one stands out with its double dose of flavor: Coconut milk in the cake's base creates a tender yet rich texture while adding a subtle tropical flavor, and toasted coconut flakes throughout the cake and cream cheese frosting contribute a crunch and a hint of caramelized nuttiness. The seasonal dessert has become a fan favorite, with one Instagram commenter calling it "The BEST mini sheet cake ever. Family members who don't like cake LOVE this cake." Another writes, "These are so good. Small enough I am tempted to eat the whole thing in one sitting." Heads-up: Don't look too hard for this one. While many customers hope it returns as a permanent bakery item, this limited-time offering was only available February through April.
Sliced Porridge Bread
When you combine two breakfast foods, does it become twice as good? That seems to have happened with Trader Joe's Sliced Porridge Bread. Inspired by a bowl of oat porridge drizzled with honey, this loaf uses a sourdough starter with wheat and rye flour, rolled oats, honey, and brown sugar. The result is a hearty, rustic texture with subtle sweetness. The bread has earned rave reviews from customers on Instagram, including one who praised it, "Really good, coming from a German who loves rustic [sourdough]." Fans love the loaf for its versatility, using it for everything from avocado toast drizzled with "olive oil and fig balsamic glaze" to grilled cheese sandwiches. One commenter happily described it as the "most amazing bread I have ever tasted," while another rated it as Trader Joe's "#1 sandwich bread." A 17.63-ounce loaf costs $4.49.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
As a bakery, the stakes are high when you take on a classic recipe. Everyone is going to have expectations for a favorite like lemon poppy seed, but TJ's seems to have nailed it. Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins maximize the citrus flavor — thanks to lemon purée, lemon juice, lemon oil, and lemon zest — plus a delicate crunch in every bite from the poppy seeds and a sprinkle of sugar on top. These packaged muffins manage to remain moist and delicate, and Reddit users repeatedly comment on how lemony it is, with one user assuring they have a "strong lemon taste without being artificial." Pro tip: Warm these before eating. The limited-time muffins are priced at $5.49 for a pack of four.
Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche
If brioche is great and chocolate brioche is amazing, then it stands to reason that double chocolate brioche is out of this world. Made in France, Trader Joe's Sliced Double Chocolate Brioche takes the rich, buttery, and fluffy qualities of the traditional egg bread and gives it a chocolatey upgrade with cocoa powder and chocolate chips. It's definitely a more decadent version of brioche, but surprisingly not too sweet. That balance has resonated with customers on Reddit, with one noting that "it's not overly sweet like you might expect." The poster rated it as "Thick, chocolatey and great amount of chips. Highly recommend! 10/10." The bread is flavorful enough to enjoy on its own, but Reddit reviewers suggest serving it toasted with butter or peanut butter, or transforming it into a rich French toast. A 17.6-ounce loaf costs $5.49.