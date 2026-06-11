Trader Joe's Customers Are Calling These The Best New Bakery Items Of 2026 So Far

One of the reasons customers are incredibly loyal and choose Trader Joe's over other grocery stores like Whole Foods is for its commitment to constantly cycling in fun and quirky products you can't find anywhere else. This ideology is also true for its bakery section — so expect goodies with seasonal flavors, sweets inspired by food cultures around the world, and inventive twists on classics. Chances are, you already have a bakery item from Trader Joe's that you don't leave without, but if you're looking to try something new, we've rounded up what customers are calling the best new bakery items of 2026.

So far, this year has brought everything from a fruity twist on classic Belgian waffles to lemon-loaded muffins, and even a new flavor for Trader Joe's highly coveted sheet cake. Many of these releases are only available for a limited time, so if it sounds good, throw it in your cart! Once you have these customer favorites at home, remember one of the secrets in the Trader Joe's bakery section: To maximize flavor, consider a quick warm-up in the microwave, toaster, or maybe even the air fryer (depending upon the item), and pairing the baked good with your preferred TJ's spread.