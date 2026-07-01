Consumer Reports Said These 2 Retailers Are Better Than Costco For Small Kitchen Appliances

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Need a coffee maker? Costco's got dozens of models. Want an all-in-one breakfast appliance to make your mornings better? Costco's got that, too. The retail giant is a fantastic place to buy all sorts of small kitchen appliances. According to a 2024 Consumer Reports survey, however, it's only the third-best spot for snagging those gadgets. The survey, which collected responses from over 13,000 of the publication's members, determined that a family-owned Chicagoland icon and one of the world's biggest online marketplaces are the two best places to purchase small appliances like air fryers, toasters, ice cream makers, and the like.

Consumer Reports asked its members to rate their satisfaction with retailers based on price, selection size, service quality, in-store atmosphere, delivery time, website usability, and mobile app quality. Abt, a 90-year-old electronics store with a single location in Glenview, Illinois, earned the highest overall customer satisfaction score among all retailers with 77. (A separate Consumer Reports survey from 2025 also named Abt as the top retailer for large appliances.)

Amazon ranked a fairly distant second to Abt for small kitchen appliances, scoring 70. Costco came in third with an overall customer satisfaction score of 68, while Williams Sonoma and QVC rounded out the top five with scores of 66 and 63, respectively.