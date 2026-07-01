Consumer Reports Said These 2 Retailers Are Better Than Costco For Small Kitchen Appliances
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Need a coffee maker? Costco's got dozens of models. Want an all-in-one breakfast appliance to make your mornings better? Costco's got that, too. The retail giant is a fantastic place to buy all sorts of small kitchen appliances. According to a 2024 Consumer Reports survey, however, it's only the third-best spot for snagging those gadgets. The survey, which collected responses from over 13,000 of the publication's members, determined that a family-owned Chicagoland icon and one of the world's biggest online marketplaces are the two best places to purchase small appliances like air fryers, toasters, ice cream makers, and the like.
Consumer Reports asked its members to rate their satisfaction with retailers based on price, selection size, service quality, in-store atmosphere, delivery time, website usability, and mobile app quality. Abt, a 90-year-old electronics store with a single location in Glenview, Illinois, earned the highest overall customer satisfaction score among all retailers with 77. (A separate Consumer Reports survey from 2025 also named Abt as the top retailer for large appliances.)
Amazon ranked a fairly distant second to Abt for small kitchen appliances, scoring 70. Costco came in third with an overall customer satisfaction score of 68, while Williams Sonoma and QVC rounded out the top five with scores of 66 and 63, respectively.
What makes Abt and Amazon better than Costco?
According to the 2024 Consumer Reports survey, Costco garnered positive ratings on almost every metric and earned top marks for delivery time. It also had one of the higher ratings on price, so if you're interested in buying the countertop ice maker customers having been swearing by for years, you're likely to get a good deal there. However, Costco was also the lowest-scoring retailer in terms of selection, which dragged down its overall score.
On the flip side, Abt and Amazon both had the highest score for selection. Abt was also the top scorer in service and website usability, meaning a good shopping experience trumped everything else. On Reddit, customers say that the retailer's service is unparalleled in quality, with a knowledgeable, professional, and helpful staff. Several users also cited its excellent after-sales care. The experience both during and after buying appliances, it appears, makes shopping at Abt much more worth it despite Costco generally having lower prices.
Amazon earned the second-best spot by also earning top marks in delivery time and mobile app quality. Since the survey took place, however, multiple users online have experienced an increased number of delivery days in 2026, so Amazon might not earn the same score it did today. It's still a good place to buy the most reliable oven brand of 2025, so if you need a small kitchen appliance like Breville's Smart Oven Air Fryer Compact, it's worth firing up your Amazon app.