This New Appliance At Costco Will Make Your Mornings Even Better

Toast is the unsung hero of the breakfast table. While crispy bacon and perfectly fried hashbrowns get endless praise, no hearty breakfast would be complete without a few warm, buttery slices of toasted bread. In our selection of the best Costco items to hit the store in October, we uncovered an impressive appliance with features that go beyond the functions of your average toaster. The Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster is currently on sale at the warehouse retailer for $44.99, which might seem like a high price for such a humble appliance. However, there's a lot to love about this product.

With six shade settings illustrated by images of toast, the touchscreen display is this kitchen tool's flashiest feature. This appliance also offers extra-large slots, perfect for toasting bagels, English muffins, and thick slices of bread. Cuisinart's SimpliTouch XL Toaster also offers a QuickView lever that allows you to assess the doneness of the bread without actually pausing the heating cycle. These advanced controls can help you avoid the common toaster mistakes that may ruin your breakfast, like stopping the appliance too soon and jamming giant pieces of bread into thin slots.