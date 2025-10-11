This New Appliance At Costco Will Make Your Mornings Even Better
Toast is the unsung hero of the breakfast table. While crispy bacon and perfectly fried hashbrowns get endless praise, no hearty breakfast would be complete without a few warm, buttery slices of toasted bread. In our selection of the best Costco items to hit the store in October, we uncovered an impressive appliance with features that go beyond the functions of your average toaster. The Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Color Touchscreen 2-Slice Toaster is currently on sale at the warehouse retailer for $44.99, which might seem like a high price for such a humble appliance. However, there's a lot to love about this product.
With six shade settings illustrated by images of toast, the touchscreen display is this kitchen tool's flashiest feature. This appliance also offers extra-large slots, perfect for toasting bagels, English muffins, and thick slices of bread. Cuisinart's SimpliTouch XL Toaster also offers a QuickView lever that allows you to assess the doneness of the bread without actually pausing the heating cycle. These advanced controls can help you avoid the common toaster mistakes that may ruin your breakfast, like stopping the appliance too soon and jamming giant pieces of bread into thin slots.
Other key features (and what customers are saying about this toaster)
Along with six unique shade settings, the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Toaster features five distinct toasting presets: Bread, Bagel, English Muffin, Waffle, and Pastry (think Toaster Strudels, Pop-Tarts, and similar breakfast treats). The device also offers three functions: One Slice, Defrost, and +15 Seconds. As for maintenance, the user-friendly crumb tray makes for easier cleaning. Keep in mind that toasters should be cleaned once per week, and a lack of regular cleaning can lead to bad odors, mechanical issues, and increase fire risks.
While the Cuisinart SimpliTouch XL Toaster has just a few reviews on the Costco website, the appliance appears to be well-regarded so far. According to one customer, "This toaster toasted my bread perfectly out of the box on both sides ... also, can fit my longer bread." And in case you're put off by the high price tag, another Costco shopper states, "This is a surprisingly versatile and feature-laden toaster given its price." This appliance is available in Costco warehouses as well as online, but prices and supplies may vary from store to store.