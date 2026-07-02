The Nearly-Forgotten Canned Meat Boomers Probably Grew Up Eating

A few things are likely to spring to mind when you hear the words "canned meat." For instance, you might think of breaking out some mayonnaise to make a quick chicken or tuna salad sandwich. However, many boomers may have fond memories of luncheon meat in metal containers. The most prominent example is probably Hormel's Spam. After debuting in 1937 it became an affordable food staple during the '40s for troops at war as well as civilians forced to tighten their belts. But boomers also would have grown up with lesser-known luncheon meats like the William Underwood Company's canned deviled ham, which people have eaten in sandwiches for over 100 years. Despite this, some people have probably forgotten about the spreadable protein, while others may not know what it is in the first place.

Likewise, consumers of today are probably far more familiar with Hormel's canned luncheon meat than Armour and Company's Treet. A direct competitor to Spam, the item proved popular with families throughout the 1950s and '60s. It was a key ingredient in creamed Treet and eggs. Another similar canned luncheon meat older adults may remember is Swift Premium's Prem, short for "premium pork luncheon meat." "When fried it went crispy and was yummy!" reminisced one person on Facebook. "Loved it fried with onions," added another.