Who Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Vodka?

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Not every U.S. state lets supermarkets sell hard liquor. So if you have a chance to pick up a bottle of vodka just a few aisles down from a jar of vodka sauce, you should make the most of it. Some grocery chains actually take this perk a step further by stocking their own affordable store-brand spirits. Of the private-label liquors you should and shouldn't purchase at Sam's Club, the Member's Mark American Vodka is a definite "should." Considering its high quality and low price point (a 1.74-liter bottle typically costs between $12 and $16), the spirit has left some shoppers wondering about its production.

There are plenty of big-name brands hiding behind the Member's Mark label. But when it comes to the vodka, you don't have to search far to discover its actual producer. The product lists I.W.A. Distilling Company right on the label (albeit in fine print). Based in Louisville, Kentucky, I.W.A. Distilling is an alternate trading name of Buffalo Trace Distillery, which claims to be the "oldest continuously operating distillery in America." Though the award-winning operation is primarily known for its bourbon, I.W.A. appears to serve as its production arm for bargain and private-label spirits, including the Sam's Club vodka.

What's more, Buffalo Trace itself is a subsidiary of the Sazerac Company. In fact, the parent entity's connection to Member's Mark vodka has been previously confirmed in such documents as this 2023 report for the Mississippi's state legislature. With more than 450 brands under its belt, Sazerac is one of the biggest alcohol makers on the planet. Given the different booze giants involved, one would imagine there are high standards across the board.