The Companies Behind 11 Popular Sam's Club Member's Mark Products

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Member's Mark is the private label of Sam's Club. In earlier years, people considered private labels to be generic and of lower quality than national brands. But, they are usually a lot cheaper, and often of similar if not even better quality than the name brand.

As the economy rose and dipped over the years, consumers' perception also evolved. People started looking positively toward private labels. This change is largely thanks to brand owners like Sam's Club, which changed their approach to developing private label products. Since the items are only available to members, Sam's Club gets them produced at the highest quality possible while maintaining low price points. This keeps members happy, ensures their continued patronage, and turns them into word-of-mouth marketers.

Sam's Club has expanded the Member's Mark brand, which now has over 1,200 products. But Sam's Club is not the manufacturer of all these items. It partners with various manufacturers (some well-known, others more niche) to produce some of its private label items. Below are 11 known food manufacturers and companies that are behind Member's Mark products.