12 Simple Cooking Tips For Using Less Oil

When learning how to sautée onions, traditional methods call for generous amounts of oil and butter. Undoubtedly, those onions come out gorgeous and flavorful, yet some folks only want to caramelize onions like that for special occasions. For everyday cooking, you can still develop nice browning on onions with just one ingredient: Water. If you want to get a little fancy, a broth of your choice can add more flavor while having minimal impact on calories.

To start, always preheat the pan. Starting with a cold pan will not only slow down the process, but will also cause your onions to steam rather than caramelize. Once the pan is ready, pour the sliced or chopped onions into it and spread them out to maximize direct contact with the hot pan. Let them sit for about 30 seconds without touching them. Then use a cooking spoon to constantly shuffle the onions around the pan to prevent sticking. You should notice that they're already starting to brown.

Don't worry if some onions don't want to let go of the pan. This is when you can dump a little bit of broth or water in to free them and deglaze the pan, which boosts the flavor. Avoid pouring too much liquid in at once because that's when the onions will steam.