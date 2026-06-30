5 Rules You Should Know Before Eating At A Hibachi Restaurant

Many people enjoy going to dinner and a show. But what if you could combine the two into a single experience? Enter: hibachi restaurants. Where else can you get delicious food, entertaining chef demonstrations, and the possibility of making new friends, all at once? In the U.S., hibachi and teppanyaki refer to the same thing, even though there is a difference between the two with regards to the cooking surface used. Hibachi uses open grates over charcoal, while teppanyaki uses a flat steel top often heated by gas flame. Both, however, deliver delicious Japanese-style grilled items, but for this expert advice, we're referring to the dining style of communal, theatrical live cooking common in restaurants like Benihana.

In a space that literally has no walls between diner and cook, and the meal is communal by default, it is common to make mistakes, which can range from simple social etiquette to physical endangerment in the presence of hot cooking surfaces. So while having dinner and a show at the same time is undoubtedly fun, there are rules you should adhere to for the safest and most enjoyable experience for everyone at the hibachi grill. Mashed spoke with Arturo Garzon, director of culinary operations at Benihana to get his take on the do's and don'ts of a night out at a hibachi restaurant.