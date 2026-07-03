Sick Of Your Usual Potato Salad? Drizzle On This Crunchy Chinese Condiment

Potato salad is an all-American classic, but sometimes classics can get a bit boring. You see it at every potluck and barbecue, a side so ubiquitous that it's easy to feel like you've tasted it all. While the dish itself is ripe for experimentation — like the viral smashed potato variations hitting social media the past few years — you can also shake things up by using a single Chinese condiment: chili crisp.

Chili crisp layers the flavors of chili peppers, garlic, onions, and other spices in an infused oil. It delivers a robust mix of sweet, salty, umami, and acid to the palate, livened up by just the right amount of heat from the chilis. Because the ingredients are fried in the oil itself, they crisp up and add delightful texture to whatever you put the condiment on. All this nuanced complexity works incredibly well with nature's most perfect blank canvas, the honorable potato.

What really makes chili crisp stand out is its balance, which allows it to play nicely with all the additional flavors you get with potato salad. If you're going the traditional route, the creamy dressing of a potato salad tempers some of the heat from the chili crisp, letting its earthy, roasted notes shine through. If you opt for a heftier, bacon-heavy take on the salad, the garlic, onions, and heat complement all that smoky, meat goodness. Try it with any of these crowd-pleasing potato salad recipes and see how chili crisp can elevate each one.