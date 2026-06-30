My Favorite Beer Garden In LA Has Artsy Vibes, A Bike Shop, And The Best French Fries In The City

Along the Glendale Narrows segment of the LA River, one of the few sections with a soft bottom that allows greenery to flourish, sits Spoke Bicycle Cafe. This airy spot in Frogtown opens up onto a 7-mile portion of the LA River Bike Path, a well-used series of bike trails on a 51-mile stretch of the river that eventually all connect.

The food menu and beer list at Spoke are both high-quality. The list of local beers always includes selections from Southern California's best breweries, making it a good spot to discover LA's strong, dynamic beer scene. The kitchen makes potatoes especially well — both the crispy potatoes for breakfast and the waffle fries for lunch and dinner stand out thanks to their perfect crunch and well-seasoned potato flavor.

The waffle fries, in particular, are my favorite that I've had in LA. They're thick with a crispy exterior and fluffy potato interior — the best way to fuel up on carbs before you hop back on your bike. The housemade veggie burger, crafted with beets and mushrooms, is one of my favorites in the city and avoids the trap of trying to imitate meat.