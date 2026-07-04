4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Shake Shack Burger
Ordering from Shake Shack's menu practically guarantees burger bliss. The popular chain attributes its ongoing success to the quality of its beef and other ingredients, which also explains why Shake Shack is more expensive than many fast food joints. Fans of the classic ShackBurger or the bacon-y SmokeShack already know that this restaurant means business when it comes to beef. If you want something extra special, though, we've compiled some hacks that will elevate your meal to a delicious, over-the-top feast.
We included tips tailor-made for hearty appetites (and protein-focused diets), as well as new topping ideas to boost flavor and crunch. If you like your beef patties extra-charred, we can guide you on requesting the optimal doneness.
A bona fide fast food success story, Shake Shack has come a long way since its modest beginnings as an NYC hot dog cart. Its success is even more impressive knowing that Shake Shack's original goal was to support an art installation developed by the Madison Square Park Conservancy. The chain is still going strong 25 years later, with more than 655 U.S. and international locations and plans to expand further in the coming years.
Explore the Good Fit Menu for a proteinmaxxed meal
Fast food restaurants seldom offer healthy choices, but Shake Shack aims to have something for every patron. The chain debuted its Good Fit Menu in 2025, which accommodates people following gluten- and meat-free diets, as well as individuals looking to pack in as much protein as possible. People are getting their protein in some unlikely places these days, but Shake Shack provides this macronutrient in its tastiest form: burgers.
First and foremost, the Good Fit Menu encases beef in lettuce wraps instead of buns to depose of those pesky carbs — a physically painful sentence to write. As for its high-protein choices, the Double SmokeShack (two beef patties, cheese, bacon, cherry peppers, and ShackSauce) contains 52 grams, while the Double Avocado Bacon Burger (two patties, cheese, avocado, bacon, and ShackSauce) has 51 grams.
One small caveat: Proteins are vital to numerous bodily functions, such as fighting illness and processing nutrients. However, consuming too many protein-rich foods can increase one's risk of heart disease and cancer (per Harvard Health Publishing). Nutrient needs vary according to a person's fitness level and body type, but Mayo Clinic recommends that protein should comprise between 10% and 35% of your total daily caloric intake.
Top your burger with onion rings and sauce
When it comes to Shake Shack sides, customers have limited but very tempting options. There are regular and spicy french fries (which can come smothered in cheese, ranch, or bacon bits) mac and cheese, and beer-battered onion rings. While traditionally served as a side, it's time we collectively acknowledge that onion rings are perhaps the best burger topping known to humankind.
Whether cooked or raw, onions and burgers are a classic combo, and subbing in crispy fried onion rings makes for an even more flavorful experience. Some of Shake Shack's burgers, like the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, come with a topping of crispy onions. However, we like this onion ring hack because you get a side and burger topping in one convenient tray. You also get a complimentary sauce with your onion ring order, which you can drizzle over the rings after topping your burger. Sauce options include cheese, barbecue, ranch, honey mustard, and ShackSauce (think sweet and tangy with minor spicy notes).
Ask for a well-done patty
Shake Shack offers several customization options to patrons ordering online. The menu lets you add toppings (pickles) or swap ingredients (veggie patty instead of beef). You can also request a well-done burger, which generally means the beef is cooked to temperatures of 160 degrees Fahrenheit or greater. Though it's generally advised that you should never order a well-done steak, charred beef patties can take on bigger, bolder flavors, particularly if they're Shake Shack's smash burgers.
While regular burgers are plopped onto griddles and cooked, smash burgers are flattened onto the hot surface using a special press. This creates seared, caramelized edges that give the beef an amazingly crispy texture. Ordering your Shake Shack burger well done will yield an even crispier texture and create bold, meaty flavors by amplifying the effects of caramelization. In fact, some people crave well-done or even over-done food precisely for this change in flavor, which is owed to chemical reactions involving amino acids and sugars.
Make your burger a quad
Anyone who's wrestled with a double- (or triple-) decker burger knows that more patties usually mean more problems. Lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles come flying out all sides, while the bottom bun just disintegrates under all that beef and grease. We make an exception for double- and triple-stacked smash burgers, though, as thinner patties are easier to pile up without making a mess of things. To this end, Shake Shack offers a variety of meals with single, double, and triple beef patties.
If you're feeling especially peckish, you can ask for a quad burger, which comes with four patties along with whatever fixings your prefer. This is one of Shake Shack's must-try secret menu items, so customers will probably need to order their quad burger directly from a cashier. Ultimately, your success or failure will be at the discretion of the location you visit. Worth noting, however, is that a Reddit user once scored a quintuple (aka five-patty) burger from the chain.