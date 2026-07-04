4 Ordering Tips To Get The Best Shake Shack Burger

Ordering from Shake Shack's menu practically guarantees burger bliss. The popular chain attributes its ongoing success to the quality of its beef and other ingredients, which also explains why Shake Shack is more expensive than many fast food joints. Fans of the classic ShackBurger or the bacon-y SmokeShack already know that this restaurant means business when it comes to beef. If you want something extra special, though, we've compiled some hacks that will elevate your meal to a delicious, over-the-top feast.

We included tips tailor-made for hearty appetites (and protein-focused diets), as well as new topping ideas to boost flavor and crunch. If you like your beef patties extra-charred, we can guide you on requesting the optimal doneness.

A bona fide fast food success story, Shake Shack has come a long way since its modest beginnings as an NYC hot dog cart. Its success is even more impressive knowing that Shake Shack's original goal was to support an art installation developed by the Madison Square Park Conservancy. The chain is still going strong 25 years later, with more than 655 U.S. and international locations and plans to expand further in the coming years.