Think Fresh Noodles Are Best For Pasta Salad? Think Again
Pasta salad can be a light, refreshing, delicious side for cookouts, parties, or warm summer nights where hot food seems out of the question. At a glance, it seems fairly simple to make: Cook noodles, add vegetables and protein mix-ins, top with cheese, and toss with a tasty dressing. This simplicity might tempt you to splurge on higher end ingredients but think twice before grabbing fancy fresh pasta over an everyday box of dried noodles. Dried pasta tends to far outperform its fresh counterpart in pasta salad for textural and structural reasons.
To understand the issue, consider the difference in cooking time between fresh and dried pasta. While the latter can take around 10 minutes, the former can be ready in just two or three. The additional time is required to soften and rehydrate dried pasta, while fresh pasta simply needs to be gently cooked to the appropriate texture.
Typical pasta salads are often prepared ahead of time and sit out at room temperature during serving, meaning the noodles have plenty of time to soak in the various flavors of the dressing and other ingredients. Although this might improve the taste, fresh noodles are likely to turn to mush under these conditions. This fall-apart experience is one of the most common reasons your pasta salad can suck. Dry pasta doesn't encounter nearly the same issues over normal prep and serving periods.
Better texture, more flavor, and cheaper price
There's also a dollars-and-cents angle to consider with your noodle choice for pasta salad. Fresh pasta is often two to three times as expensive per ounce as dried pasta. That means you'll not only have a worse dining experience, but you'll pay more for it, too. Instead, save your fresh pasta for dishes where it can truly shine. This includes dishes with lighter sauces, such as pesto, alfredo, or carbonara.
Choosing the right pasta is a crucial reason why deli pasta salad always tastes better, and it involves more than just dry versus fresh. Bob Bennett, head chef at Zingerman's Roadhouse, told us home cooks should look for "bronze cut" pasta, which has a coarser texture that allows dressing to cling better. For this same reason, pasta shapes with plenty of nooks and crannies are superior to smoother ones.
There's no doubt it's easy to make mistakes with fresh pasta, both making and preparing it. However, using it in dishes it doesn't belong in is one of the easiest to avoid. For your next pasta salad, leave the high-end fresh noodles in the fridge and grab dried pasta instead. With improved texture and lower cost, it's a superior choice for this staple side dish.