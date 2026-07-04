What Happens When You Turn On Sabbath Mode On A Refrigerator?

If you've shopped around for refrigerators within the past few years, you might have noticed that a growing number of them have a built-in Sabbath mode. This feature allows Jewish people who observe Sabbath laws and traditions to use their appliances without much fuss.

Depending on the refrigerator's brand and model, Sabbath mode can alter or disable a variety of features. In most of them, the interior lights won't turn on when you open the door. Others will instead keep the lights on even with the door closed, usually at a dimmer setting. Models with water dispensers and ice makers will temporarily shut down those features when Sabbath mode is enabled, as well as any touchscreens or displays. Temperature controls are also disabled, with some refrigerators entering a timed defrost mode to keep things cool. In short, everything that constitutes "work" is turned off, but the fridge can still chill food — meaning your aunt's gefilte (or "stuffed") fish stays safe.

These changes allow homeowners to use their refrigerators without the risk of breaking certain prohibitions on work during the Sabbath, with the exact reason depending on interpretation. For instance, turning your refrigerator light on when opening the door can constitute igniting a flame, since the bulb itself generates light and heat. Prior to Sabbath mode, some owners would have to resort to workarounds like removing the bulbs in order to open their fridges during the Sabbath, so for many customers, this mode is a welcome improvement.