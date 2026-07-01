Shoppers Are Grabbing This Rosé From Total Wine This Summer
The bright, fruit-forward flavor of rosé is a big reason why this wine is a summer staple. In an exclusive conversation with Mashed, Total Wine's Adam Lapierre, master of wine at the expansive retail chain, shared a recent release that shoppers are buzzing about this rosé season. "Celesia Côtes de Provence rosé is a new addition to our stores and is a standout so far this summer," Lapierre said. Hailing from France's esteemed Estandon wine cooperative, "It delivers the classic Provence profile: pale, dry, crisp, and refreshing," according to Lapierre.
The great price point ($17.49 per bottle) and quality of this wine mean it's an excellent option for entertaining. As Lapierre assured us, "It's really versatile and pairs great with seafood, salads, [and] grilled chicken." Provence rosé is at its best between 46 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, so you may need up to three hours chilling time in the fridge to ensure the proper temp. And for some more menu inspiration, here are some of the wine and snack pairings we can't live without.
How region and weather conditions influence wine
The grape-growing region, its environmental conditions, and other factors like soil affect the flavor and attributes of the resulting wine. This is known as terroir, and it's actually important. As you probably guessed by the name, Celesia Côtes de Provence rosé comes from the Provence region of France. Its prime location on the Mediterranean Coast means this region has excellent conditions for rearing wine grapes. Most wines coming out of Provence are rosés, and the historic area has been vital to wine making for nearly 3,000 years.
Region and weather can also affect the drinking habits of wine connoisseurs. Rosé is one of several wines people often crave in the summer, and Adam Lapierre says that preference bears out when looking at wine trends. People in the Northeastern part of the U.S. have a rising interest in rosé as temperatures increase, which Lapierre attributes to outdoor dining, coastal travel, and seafood availability, all of which pair well with a light rosé. In places where the weather is more temperate (think the South and West Coast), Lapierre says, "[There is a] strong interest in refreshing whites, sparkling wines, and lighter reds that align with outdoor entertaining and a more year-round warm-weather lifestyle."