Shoppers Are Grabbing This Rosé From Total Wine This Summer

The bright, fruit-forward flavor of rosé is a big reason why this wine is a summer staple. In an exclusive conversation with Mashed, Total Wine's Adam Lapierre, master of wine at the expansive retail chain, shared a recent release that shoppers are buzzing about this rosé season. "Celesia Côtes de Provence rosé is a new addition to our stores and is a standout so far this summer," Lapierre said. Hailing from France's esteemed Estandon wine cooperative, "It delivers the classic Provence profile: pale, dry, crisp, and refreshing," according to Lapierre.

The great price point ($17.49 per bottle) and quality of this wine mean it's an excellent option for entertaining. As Lapierre assured us, "It's really versatile and pairs great with seafood, salads, [and] grilled chicken." Provence rosé is at its best between 46 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit, so you may need up to three hours chilling time in the fridge to ensure the proper temp. And for some more menu inspiration, here are some of the wine and snack pairings we can't live without.