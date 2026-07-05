Who Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Mozzarella Sticks?

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After a long work week, sometimes all you want to do is pop a frozen snack into the air fryer basket and call it a day. If you're a Sam's Club member, that frozen snack might just be its Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. This product is one of the most popular freezer-aisle buys at Sam's Club, according to shoppers — it's garnered more than 2,400 reviews and an average 4.4-star rating on the chain's website. Fans love this Member's Mark product because it's cheap, cheesy, and convenient. But who actually makes it?

It's true that these gooey eats are packaged under the retailer's private label, but like many Member's Mark products, there's secretly a big food brand behind them. Thanks to a recall, the producer is a secret no longer: It's Rich Products Corporation. The Buffalo, New York-based company revealed itself as the item's manufacturer in July 2023, when it issued a recall of the mozzarella sticks due to the risk of undeclared egg and soy, two ingredients that are classified as potential food allergens. Luckily, the breaded snack hasn't had any issues since.

Founded in 1945, Rich Products Corporation (or Rich's) is a family-owned operation with outposts across the globe. While the company now produces everything from frozen pizza to popcorn shrimp, its first claim to fame was actually Rich's Whip Topping — the world's first non-dairy whipped topping, created by founder, Robert E. Rich Sr. Now, 80 years later, it's also churning out crispy mozzarella sticks.