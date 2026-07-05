Who Makes Sam's Club Member's Mark Mozzarella Sticks?
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After a long work week, sometimes all you want to do is pop a frozen snack into the air fryer basket and call it a day. If you're a Sam's Club member, that frozen snack might just be its Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. This product is one of the most popular freezer-aisle buys at Sam's Club, according to shoppers — it's garnered more than 2,400 reviews and an average 4.4-star rating on the chain's website. Fans love this Member's Mark product because it's cheap, cheesy, and convenient. But who actually makes it?
It's true that these gooey eats are packaged under the retailer's private label, but like many Member's Mark products, there's secretly a big food brand behind them. Thanks to a recall, the producer is a secret no longer: It's Rich Products Corporation. The Buffalo, New York-based company revealed itself as the item's manufacturer in July 2023, when it issued a recall of the mozzarella sticks due to the risk of undeclared egg and soy, two ingredients that are classified as potential food allergens. Luckily, the breaded snack hasn't had any issues since.
Founded in 1945, Rich Products Corporation (or Rich's) is a family-owned operation with outposts across the globe. While the company now produces everything from frozen pizza to popcorn shrimp, its first claim to fame was actually Rich's Whip Topping — the world's first non-dairy whipped topping, created by founder, Robert E. Rich Sr. Now, 80 years later, it's also churning out crispy mozzarella sticks.
Sam's Club mozzarella sticks receive high praise for their good value
For just under $15, Sam's Club shoppers can take home a whopping 72 mozzarella sticks in a 5-pound box — certainly enough to supply sides for the whole family or satisfy a few late-night munchies. It's no wonder the Rich Products-produced, Member's Mark-labeled bites are highly praised for offering a great value, and they taste pretty good to boot. "These are better than other grocer brands. I am going to guess some restaurants use these," wrote one buyer on the Sam's Club website. "Really brings out the brine of mozzarella. Great crunch and a [gooey cheese] pull that is very nice."
While you can prepare these frozen snacks using a conventional, convection, or toaster oven (as well as a conventional deep fryer), many shoppers say that the secret to a perfectly crunchy outside and melty inside is to simply cook them up in the air fryer. "I spray them with Pam, shake the basket to coat, cook them on the air fry setting at 400 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 13 mins. More time if you want them crispier," explained another Sam's Club reviewer.
However you prepare them, though, you're probably going to want a good dipping sauce to go with them. Although the origins of mozzarella sticks aren't as Italian as most people believe (they may actually hail from France), you can't go wrong pairing them with a classic marinara sauce. Ranch is also an excellent alternative. But if you really want to take your taste buds for a ride, try dipping your next batch into fruity, raspberry-based melba sauce.