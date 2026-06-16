The 5 Best New Frozen Aisle Member's Mark Items Of 2026 So Far, According To Shoppers
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Store-exclusive brands have come a long way from the generic products of yore. Take Member's Mark, for instance, the private label sold at Sam's Club (which is actually owned by Walmart, in case you didn't know). Member's Mark features lots of household essentials and grocery staples, as well as drinkware, pet supplies, dietary supplements, alcohol, and other household finds. Here, we're focusing on the best of the brand's frozen goods, specifically those new to Sam's Club in 2026.
Our list highlights several quick dinner options, like slow-cooked beef birria tacos. We also included organic frozen fruit that a Club member described as "One of my favorite finds at Sam's." We included links to each item and its respective prices for your convenience. Although these products are available on the retailer's website, we can't guarantee you'll be able to find them in all locations. There's also a chance that prices may fluctuate from club to club. To explore even more great finds released in 2026, here are the best new Sam's Club products for June.
Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites
Chicken nuggets have a reputation for being kids' food, but don't tell that to our taste buds. When it comes to the Member's Mark chicken nuggets — excuse me, chicken bites — Sam's Club shoppers are privy to a slightly elevated version of this favorite childhood fare. According to a review on the store's website, "[Member's Mark Chicken Bites] are just as good as the [Just] Bare nuggets but a much better price point." Sam's Club sells these babies in a massive 3-pound bag, and they're made without any added steroids, hormones, or antibiotics. Cooking them in an air fryer will yield the crispiest bites, but they can be prepared in the oven as well.
While we'd be satisfied munching on this chicken with a spicy ranch dip, Member's Mark bites can be used in lots of recipes. Combine them with black beans, red onions, peppers, lettuce, and rice for a chicken burrito bowl. We also love chicken bites in salads and wraps. You can even transform them into mini chicken parmesan bites by adding marinara sauce and cheese.
Buy Member's Mark Fully Cooked Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites online for $11.87.
Member's Mark Organic Mango Chunks
Mangos offer a one-two punch of deliciousness and nutrition thanks to their high concentration of vitamin C. However, they're not the easiest fruit to peel and cut. Fresh mangos also have a limited lifespan — you only have about five days of refrigerator storage before spoilage becomes an issue. These are all reasons Member's Mark organic frozen mango chunks are a hit with shoppers, earning a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 130 reviews. You'll reap the same nutritional benefits from the pre-cut fruit, which can last up to six months in the freezer.
Sam's Club's frozen mangos come in a 4-pound bag and don't contain preservatives or added sugar. Since it's a certified organic product, you can rest assured that it's also free of pesticides and additives. And unlike fresh fruit, you can use as much or as little as you need and keep the bag frozen for future use. Member's Mark frozen mangos would work well in a vegan smoothie recipe, or could be used to make homemade mango ice cream. Mango is also a nice addition to baked goods, including cakes, tarts, and pies.
Buy Member's Mark Organic Mango Chunks online for $8.36.
Member's Mark Smashed Burgers
Burgers are one of the many foods that are perfect for the grill, which makes Member's Mark smashed burgers right at home for backyard cookouts. Each pack contains 12 pre-formed patties that can be grilled or cooked in a skillet, with absolutely no thawing required. In the words of one satisfied Sam's Club customer, "Easy to pull out of the freezer and throw on the grill. Great size as well!"
Per the instructions, these smash burgers only take about five minutes (be sure to flip the patty halfway through). You can tell they're done when the edges develop some nice charring, but use a meat thermometer if you're unsure. Remember, beef patties should be heated to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal food safety. As for toppings, smashed cheeseburgers are always a crowd-pleaser. While American cheese is a classic choice, gouda, halloumi, or Monterey Jack make less expected alternatives. You can also check out our selection of the best (and worst) burger toppings for further inspiration.
Buy Member's Mark Smashed Burgers online for $17.36.
Member's Mark Breaded Firecracker Shrimp
One Sam's Club reviewer dubbed Member's Mark Firecracker Shrimp as, "WOW IN YOUR MOUTH!" and prompted comparison to tasty chain restaurant appetizers, without the wait times or cost. Each 2-pound package contains breaded shellfish, along with a zesty sriracha-based sauce to lend the dish some heat. The label instructions list air fryer cooking as the preferred method, and you'll need to thaw the sauce pouch in warm water before adding it to the shrimp.
This product is designated as medium-spicy on the packaging, and a customer described it as "saucy, not too spicy, and a great flavor overall." We could see this becoming a go-to appetizer thanks to the size of the pack, but firecracker shrimp also make a great addition to salads. In this case, a mango-infused dressing would complement the flavor nicely, while dialing back the heat a bit. A shrimp Po' Boy recipe is another simple yet satisfying possibility, whether entertaining guests or just because.
Buy Member's Mark Breaded Firecracker Shrimp online for $15.94.
Member's Mark Beef Birria Tacos with Consommé
When struck with a craving for birria tacos, you usually have two options: visit your favorite Mexican restaurant or spend hours slow-roasting meat in a savory sauce of chiles, onions, and spices. On those occasions when your wallet and willpower are not cooperating, Sam's Club offers a third option in its Member's Mark Beef Birria Tacos. As stated in one customer review, "Amazing flavor and easy warming in [the] air fryer. Crunchy and tasty."
Each pack comes with eight hand-crafted tacos made with slow-cooked beef, Monterey Jack cheese, and fajita-style veggies. You also get consommé (or clarified beef stock) to replicate the genuine food truck experience of dipping your tacos into a delicious, meaty sauce. While Sam's Club birria tacos can be prepared in the oven or on the stovetop, air frying will likely create the crispiest outcome. As for the sauce, it can be thawed in the microwave or heated in a skillet on the stovetop.
Buy Member's Mark Beef Birria Tacos with Consommé online for $12.87.