The 5 Best New Frozen Aisle Member's Mark Items Of 2026 So Far, According To Shoppers

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Store-exclusive brands have come a long way from the generic products of yore. Take Member's Mark, for instance, the private label sold at Sam's Club (which is actually owned by Walmart, in case you didn't know). Member's Mark features lots of household essentials and grocery staples, as well as drinkware, pet supplies, dietary supplements, alcohol, and other household finds. Here, we're focusing on the best of the brand's frozen goods, specifically those new to Sam's Club in 2026.

Our list highlights several quick dinner options, like slow-cooked beef birria tacos. We also included organic frozen fruit that a Club member described as "One of my favorite finds at Sam's." We included links to each item and its respective prices for your convenience. Although these products are available on the retailer's website, we can't guarantee you'll be able to find them in all locations. There's also a chance that prices may fluctuate from club to club. To explore even more great finds released in 2026, here are the best new Sam's Club products for June.